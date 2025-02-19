How Val Kilmer inadvertently helped Matthew Modine land the starring role in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket

Matthew Modine starred in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket, but it was a role he may not have received had it not been for Val Kilmer. While you might think that this story involves Kilmer recommending Modine for the role or helping him audition, it doesn’t. Instead, Kilmer was pissed that Modine was taking all the roles and inadvertently told him about Full Metal Jacket after assuming he had snagged that role as well.

“ I was with the wonderful actor David Alan Grier at The Source on Hollywood Boulevard, ” Modine told THR. “ So we were sitting there having pancakes and discussing that, and just a few feet ahead of me, someone was looking at me and clearly telling me, for simplicity, to go f*** myself. And I told David, ‘Unless this guy’s got Tourette’s or he is an actor memorizing a monologue, he’s clearly telling me to go f*** myself.’ So David looked over his shoulder and said, ‘Oh, that’s Val Kilmer. He’s a really nice guy.’ “

Modine went over to introduce himself to Kilmer, but the actor was already well aware of who Modine was. “ I was on a run from Private School and Streamers to Vision Quest and Mrs. Soffel, and while Val could have easily been cast in those movies, he wasn’t, ” Modine explained. “ So he said, ‘I’m sick of you. I’m tired of you getting all the jobs in town, and now you’re doing Full Metal Jacket.’ And I said, ‘I’m not doing Full Metal Jacket.’ You had to audition for it, which Val did. In his documentary, it shows how deep he went into the audition for that film. So I said, ‘I assure you, I’m not doing Full Metal Jacket because I didn’t audition.’ “