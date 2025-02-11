Matthew Rhys to star in Widow’s Bay series for Apple TV+

Matthew Rhys is set to star in Widow’s Bay for Apple TV+. The 10-episode series is about a “ mysteriously cursed New England island and its superstitious citizens, led by a mayor who refuses to believe their warnings. “

Rhys will play Mayor Tom Loftis, a “ no-nonsense single dad forced to deal with his town’s superstitious citizens who believe it’s cursed as he is desperately trying to put the area on the map as the next Nantucket. ” In addition to starring in the series, Rhys will also executive produce alongside creator Katie Dippold (Haunted Mansion). The pilot will be directed by Hiro Murai (Atlanta), who will also serve as producer alongside Claudia Shin and Carver Karaszewski.

Rhys is one of those actors who keeps very busy. He’s got more than a few projects on his upcoming slate, including The Beast in Me, a Netflix limited series which also stars Claire Danes. Here’s the synopsis: “ Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Danes) has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly. “