Images preview Rosamund Pike, Matthew Rhys, Babak Anvari psychological thriller Hallow Road

Back in November of 2023, we learned that Under the Shadow director Babak Anvari was in production on psychological thriller called Hallow Road , starring Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) and Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason). We still don’t know when this movie is going to be making its way out into the world, but now a trio of first look images have been unveiled by Deadline, and you can check them out in this article.

Scripted by William Gillies, Hallow Road was commissioned and developed by London Film & TV. The story follows two parents who enter a race against time when they receive a distressing late-night phone call from their daughter after she caused a tragic car accident .

The film is being produced by Lucan Toh of Two & Two Pictures with Ian Henry of London Film & TV and Richard Bolger of Hail Mary Pictures. Financing was provided by XYZ Films and Screen Ireland. Filming took place in Ireland and Prague.

When the project was first announced, Anvari gave the following statement to Deadline: “ I treasure the opportunity to collaborate with Rosamund and Matthew, two hugely talented actors who I’ve long admired, on Hallow Road. I believe we can create something emotionally intense, and charged with uncanny terror, that nevertheless taps into something relatable to all families. I can’t wait to bring Will’s wonderful script to life with this brilliant team. “ Producer Ian Henry added: “ We are overjoyed to have the opportunity to work with Rosamund Pike and Matthew Rhys, a prestige cast that will elevate this intense drama to new heights, alongside the visionary director, Babak Anvari. XYZ and Two & Two Pictures are building a strong portfolio of films together and we are delighted to partner with them for this psychological thriller from Will Gillies, an exciting new screenwriting voice. “

Hallow Road sounds like an interesting project and it’s coming from a promising team, so I look forward to seeing how it’s going to turn out. Under the Shadow guaranteed I’d be keeping track of Anvari’s career, and while I didn’t like his movie Wounds very much, I thought his third film I Came By was a step up from that one.

Are you interested in Hallow Road?