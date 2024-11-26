Silent River: John Krasinski, Matthew Rhys to star in Prime Video serial killer thriller series

For four seasons and 30 episodes, John Krasinski played the title character in the Prime Video series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – and while that series recently came to an end, Krasinski will be playing Jack Ryan again in an upcoming feature film. Beyond that movie, Krasinski is planning to continue his working relationship with Prime Video by starring in a serial killer thriller series called Silent River – and Deadline reports that Matthew Rhys, who played the title character in the recent Perry Mason revival, will be starring in this new show alongside Krasinski.

Krasinski and Rhys are also executive producing Silent River, which will be told through the lens of two men — played by Krasinski and Rhys — whose lives are far more connected than they realize. Silent River explores the cracks of small-town America in the wake of discovering a serial killer among them.

The series was created by Aaron Rabin, who will serve as executive producer, with Andrew Bernstein directing and executive producing. Krasinski will also be directing the pilot and some additional episodes. Bernstein was an executive producer and director on the second season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and will be directing the feature follow-up. Rabin was a co-executive producer and writer on season 4 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and has written the feature follow-up. Bernstein also directed Rhys in two episodes of the FX series The Americans.

Krasinski is executive producing Silent River through his company Sunday Night, with Allyson Seeger and Alexa Ginsburg. The series is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios. Sunday Night has had a first-look deal with the studio since 2019.

Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, provided the following statement: “ We are thrilled to continue our work with John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, and Sunday Night on this gripping series, which delves into the mysteries and secrets of small-town America. With John and Matthew Rhys attached to star in this wonderful story from Aaron Rabin, our global customers will be on the edge of their seats throughout this thought-provoking, psychological thriller. “

Does Silent River sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this upcoming John Krasinski / Matthew Rhys Prime Video series by leaving a comment below.