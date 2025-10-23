Movie News

Michael B. Jordan is in early talks to star as Detective Ricardo Tubbs in Joseph Kosinski’s Miami Vice movie

By
Posted 3 hours ago

Joseph Kosinski (F1: The Movie, Top Gun: Maverick) is looking to give Michael B. Jordan a reason to want to have some fun in the sun after starring in Ryan Coogler’s moonlit masterpiece Sinners. According to water cooler whispers, Jordan is in early talks to play Detective Ricardo Tubbs for the filmmaker’s theatrical adaptation of Miami Vice.

Before you start slathering on sunscreen, understand that Jordan’s participation isn’t a done deal. However, it is promising that after Kosinski mapped out a 2026 filming schedule, Jordan appeared willing and enthusiastic about joining the project. For now, Kosinski will direct Miami Vice from a script by Eric Warren Singer and Dan Gilroy. In addition to directing, Kosinski will also produce alongside Dylan Clark.

According to Deadline, Kosinski’s Miami Vice “will explore the glamour and corruption of mid-80’s Miami, inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the NBC television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking.”

The original Miami Vice helped catapult Don Johnson’s career. The dashing actor played Sonny Crockett, while Philip Michael Thomas co-starred as detective Ricardo Tubbs. The series ran for 111 episodes from 1984 to 1989. Michael Mann directed a remake in 2006, which starred Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx. Although the film received mixed reviews at the time, not to mention a lackluster box office, it has since become a cult favorite.

With Miami Vice opening on August 6, 2027, the Untitled Universal Event Film that was on August 6, 2027, now goes to Friday, September 24, 2027, and will now be designated as an Untitled DreamWorks Animation Event Film. Kosinski plans to roll IMAX cameras on the project in 2026.

Given the success of Top Gun: Maverick and F1, I don’t see how a Miami Vice movie from Joseph Kosinski could miss. Will it feel like a Mission: Impossible-level blockbuster or arrive slightly understated but just as cool as the original concept? What about Jordan? Is he the right actor to play Detective Ricardo Tubbs? Who should play Crockett? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
