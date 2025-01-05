Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington among Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients

Actors and activists Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington were among recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, as given by Joe Biden.

For over 60 years, the Presidential Medal of Freedom has been given out as the highest honor a civilian can get. Joining U.S. President Joe Biden’s list this year – his final in office – are some of our own favorite performers, including Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington.

The official White House website noted the philanthropic works of Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington – those in the fight against Parkinson’s and serving as a national spokesman for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, respectively – as key reasons for receiving the Medal of Freedom. Both have continued to fight the good fight for decades, so it is pretty amazing to see them recognized on this prestigious level. Notably, Denzel Washington was set to receive the Medal of Freedom in 2022 but could not attend due to contracting Covid-19.

Both Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington have made plenty of headlines as of late. Fox – who left the screen to focus on his health and activism, raising over $2 billion for Parkinson’s research – has recently considered returning to acting if the part was right. As far as other recent honors, Fox was bestowed the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2022. Meanwhile, Washington saw the release of Gladiator II and has teased his own imminent retirement. In 2019, Washington earned the AFI Life Achievement Award.

In his opening remarks at the ceremony, President Biden stated, “For the final time as president I have the honor of bestowing the Medal of Freedom, our nation’s highest civilian honor, to a group of extraordinary — truly extraordinary people who gave their sacred effort to shape the culture and the cause of America.”

Other recipients included U2 singer Bono, retired NBA superstar Earvin “Magic” Johnson and William Sanford Nye, who we all know best as Bill Nye the Science Guy. Also on the entertainment and athletic front, Joe Biden has previously awarded the Medal of Freedom to the likes of TV host Phil Donahue, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and Olympian Simone Biles.

Michael J. Fox’s famous Back to the Future co-star, Christopher Lloyd, was among those who congratulated him:

