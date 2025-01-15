Michael J. Fox & James Tolkan have Back to the Future reunion

Marty McFly and Principal Strickland had it out once again as Michael J. Fox and James Tolkan reunited to create a memorable BTTF moment.

Did Principal Strickland ever have hair? And were the McFlys always slackers? The answers nearly came true at FanExpo New Orleans over the weekend, as Michael J. Fox and James Tolkan reunited, recreating their famous showdown at Hill Valley High.

In the photo (seen below), Michael J. Fox and James Tolkan joined up to give a modern recreation of the scene in which Principal Strickland gives Marty McFly a verbal berating in the hallway, telling him, “You got a real attitude problem, McFly; you’re a slacker. You remind me of your father when he went here; he was a slacker, too.” Really the only thing that would have made this shot better was if Claudia Wells (Jennifer Parker) was by Fox’s side. As the caption reads: “Slackers never change and Mr. Strickland will be sure to remind you. Michael J. Fox and James Tolkan reunited at #FANEXPONewOrleans2025 today and it was just like old times” .

Michael J. Fox has taken part in many Back to the Future reunions over the years, notably gathering with Christopher Lloyd (Emmett “Doc” Brown), Thomas F. Wilson (Biff Tannen) and Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines-McFly) back in 2023 at FAN EXPO Portland. But there was little recreation going on there, so this one is especially cool.

Now 91, James Tolkan’s career has slowed down quite a bit over the years, with his last onscreen credit being in 2015’s Bone Tomahawk. As we know, Michael J. Fox’s has as well as he continues his battle with Parkinson’s, although he has been far from out of the spotlight. He was recently a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his contributions to the cause.

As with so many of the other Back to the Future cast members, James Tolkan appeared in all three movies, playing Gerald Strickland in the first two and Chief Marshal James Strickland – ancestor to the thorny principal – in Part III. Other screen credits for Tolkan include WarGames, Top Gun and Problem Child 2.

