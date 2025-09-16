Michael Shannon has an R.E.M. cover band and they may be playing near you

It’s not uncommon for actors to sometimes moonlight as musicians. Actors like Keanu Reeves, Jared Leto, Billy Bob Thornton, Bruce Willis and more have gone on a music tour circuit at one point or another. According to Deadline, Two-time Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon has announced along with his music partner, Jason Narducy, that their R.E.M. cover band will be touring the U.S. for their long-planned celebration of the 40th anniversary of R.E.M.‘s classic album Lifes Rich Pageant.

Word is: Shannon can do a mean Michael Stipe, so if you’re a Michael Shannon fan or an R.E.M. fan, or a fan of both, you might want to take a gander at the newly announced performance dates for the Lifes Rich Pageant Tour. The event is set to take place early next year and their itinerary is listed below:

Wednesday, February 11: Summit, Denver, CO

Friday, February 13: Neptune, Seattle, WA

Saturday, February 14: Revolution Hall, Portland, OR

Monday, February 16: Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, Stateline, NV

Tuesday, February 17: Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

Thursday, February 19: Bellwether, Los Angeles, CA

Saturday, February 21: Emo’s, Austin, TX

Tuesday, February 24: House of Blues, New Orleans, LA

Thursday, February 26: 40 Watt, Athens, GA

Friday, February 27: 40 Watt, Athens, GA

Saturday, February 28: Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, NC

Monday, March 2: The National, Richmond, VA

Tuesday, March 3: 9:30 Club, Washington D.C.

Wednesday, March 4: Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

Friday, March 6: Royale, Boston, MA

Saturday, March 7: Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

Monday, March 9: Mr. Smalls, Pittsburgh, PA

Tuesday, March 10: Globe Iron Cleveland, OH

Thursday, March 12: Metro, Chicago, IL

Friday, March 13: Metro, Chicago, IL

Saturday, March 14: First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

Monday, March 16: The Bluebird, Bloomington, IN

Shannon stated, “It dumbfounds and delights me that we continue our crusade through this astounding catalog of music from one of Americaʼs most influential and unique bands. Now we find ourselves at a summit, Life’s Rich Pageant, and weʼre all pinching ourselves in disbelief to be so lucky. The most strange and beautiful adventure.”

Back in 2023, Shannon and Narducy played a show at the Metro in Chicago, which marked the 40th anniversary of R.E.M.’s lauded debut album Murmur. Their show also included a guest appearance from the group’s bassist, Mike Mills. The performance had evolved into the cover band’s first tour, which had played in most of the same venues that they’ll also be hitting in this tour.