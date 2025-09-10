Return to the Grid in new Tron: Ares character posters

Tron: Ares will hit theaters in just one month, and Walt Disney Studios has released a handful of new character posters from the film featuring Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Gillian Anderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee, and the one and only Jeff Bridges.

Tron: Ares stars Jared Leto as Ares, a highly sophisticated Program sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with AI beings. In addition to Leto, the film also stars Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Gillian Anderson, Cameron Monaghan, Sarah Desjardins, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, and Jeff Bridges, who returns as Kevin Flynn.

Earlier this year, director Joachim Rønning teased a little about Leto’s character. “ Not to be too clichéd, but I always thought about him a bit like Pinocchio, ” Rønning said. “ Ares wants to be a real boy. We talked a lot about him almost being an infant, discovering the world for the first time, and how we wanted the audience to see the world through his eyes. The little things that we take for granted, or don’t see anymore. That was important. And then a bigger theme for the film is what it takes — what it means — to be human. Especially in this case, because he’s a computer program. “

Thanks to the new sequel, both Tron and Tron: Legacy will finally be released on 4K Ultra HD. I’ve been waiting for this one for a long time. “ TRON was digitally scanned and carefully restored by The Walt Disney Film Restoration team, who corrected dirt, warping, and other imperfections to ensure pristine image quality. The work was supervised by director Steven Lisberger, ” reads the description. “ TRON: Legacy has been remastered in High Dynamic Range from the original digital sources under the supervision of director Joseph Kosinski. Meticulously remastered, both films transport audiences back to the digital frontier with an experience more immersive, dynamic, and visually spectacular than ever before. ” Both films will debut on 4K Ultra HD on September 16.

Tron: Ares will hit theaters on October 10.