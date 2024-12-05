Mike Myers gets cheeky on Austin Powers return

Yeah, baby, yeah! Or perhaps Maybe, baby, maybe! is more fitting. As Mike Myers gears up to return to the swamp with Shrek 5, we can’t help but wonder if one of his other trademark characters, Austin Powers, will be making a randy return to the screen. And while nothing is on the docket just yet, Myers isn’t ruling it out.

When pressed if Austin Powers would return in a fourth installment, Mike Myers told TooFab after some hesitation, “I would be surprised if it didn’t.” Myers has spoken of an Austin Powers 4 before, saying he would absolutely love to do it. But with nothing in the pipeline, Myers really hasn’t had much of anything to go on. At the same time, even though Shrek 5 is set for a June 1st, 2026 release, Myers wouldn’t fork over any details on that movie, either, saying, “I can’t tease anything. I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or nonexistence of any element that I should or should not say.” Cheeky!

1997’s Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery was a hit for New Line, making the most of its small budget and easily getting a sequel greenlit. That 1999 follow-up, The Spy Who Shagged Me, not only got twice the budget but also took in four and a half times as much at the worldwide box office. Naturally, it became a trilogy, with Austin Powers in Goldmember coming out in 2002. But that doesn’t necessarily mean a fourth would translate to box office gooooold.

The Austin Powers movies had their time — and too much of it may have passed at this point. And while people might be down for another Wayne’s World — or at least an appearance at SNL’s upcoming 50th anniversary show — are we all that hungry for more Austin Powers? Would the character even fly in today’s society with all of his perversions and barely masked innuendos? Come to think of it, the plot is sort of writing itself, isn’t it?

Would you check out an Austin Powers 4? Do you think the character work in today’s climate? Give us your thoughts – but not the randy kind – in the comments section below.