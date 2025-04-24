Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning releases 15 new character posters, plus tickets go on sale on April 28

It was recently revealed that the upcoming film in Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible franchise, which sports the ominous title The Final Reckoning, will have a lengthy, epic runtime of two hours and forty-nine minutes. Paramount will now showcase its equally lengthy cast of characters for this movie with fifteen newly released character posters. We have our returning characters, plus new characters including TOM CRUISE, HAYLEY ATWELL, VING RHAMES, SIMON PEGG, ESAI MORALES, POM KLEMENTIEFF, HENRY CZERNY, NICK OFFERMAN, HANNAH WADDINGHAM, TRAMELL TILLMAN, AND ANGELA BASSETT, SHEA WHIGHAM, GREG TARZAN DAVIS with ROLF SAXON and LUCY TULUGARJUK.

Additionally, Paramount has announced that tickets for the film will go on sale on Monday, April 28.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning tells the second half of the story that began in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, with Ethan Hunt out to destroy an AI system called The Entity, which is housed in a sunken Russian stealth submarine. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and Dead Reckoning writer/director Christopher McQuarrie remains at the helm, working from a screenplay he crafted with Erik Jendresen. The official synopsis is very simple: Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final l Lo Reckoning.

Cruise is being joined in the cast by Hayley Atwell, reprising her Dead Reckoning role of thief-turned-IMF-recruit Grace; Vanessa Kirby as arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis, a.k.a. the White Widow, a character who was previously seen in both Fallout and Dead Reckoning; Ving Rhames as IMF agent Luther Stickell, who has been part of this franchise since the first Mission: Impossible movie in 1996; Simon Pegg as IMF agent Benji Dunn, who joined the party back in Mission: Impossible III; Henry Czerny as CIA director Eugene Kittridge, who was introduced in Mission: Impossible (1996) and finally made his long-awaited return in Dead Reckoning; Rolf Saxon as William Donloe, a CIA analyst who got in trouble after Ethan Hunt accessed his computer way back in the first Mission: Impossible; and more Dead Reckoning reprisals: Esai Morales as the Entity-serving terrorist Gabriel; Pom Klementieff as Gabriel’s former ally Paris; Shea Whigham and Greg Tarzan Davis as US Intelligence agents Briggs and Degas; Mariela Garriga as Marie, a mysterious woman from Ethan and Gabriel’s past; Mark Gatiss and Charles Parnell as the heads of the NSA and NRO;. There are also a handful of new additions to the franchise: Holt McCallany as Secretary of Defense Bernstein; Nick Offerman as Sydney, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Katy O’Brian, Stephen Oyoung, Tramell Tillman, Janet McTeer, Hannah Waddingham, and Lucy Tulugarjuk.