Ethan Hunt holds the fate of the world in his hands one last time in the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning teaser trailer

As we honor the men and women of the Armed Forces on Veteran’s Day in the United States, Tom Cruise, Paramount Pictures, and Skydance Entertainment are keeping audiences entertained with a thrilling teaser trailer and poster for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The action-packed trailer features Ethan Hunt (Cruise) in his most dangerous mission yet, with the fate of humanity hanging in the balance as he defies gravity, embraces the unknown, and saves the world.

Paramount’s teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning returns us to some of Ethan Hunt’s most nail-biting assignments, reminding us that he’ll stop at nothing to outsmart evil and ensure we wake up in the morning with the world intact. The teaser features plenty of underwater antics as Ethan explores a submarine under frozen waters, where everything that can go wrong does. In true Mission: Impossible fashion, the teaser explodes with a montage of action set pieces, each more elaborate than the next. With time running out, Ethan performs the impossible to bring down those who would see our world in ruin.

Christopher McQuarrie directs Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning from a script he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen. Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt, with Angela Bassett back as CIA Director Erika Sloane. The stacked cast also includes Esai Moreles, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, Greg Tarzan Davis, Mariela Garriga, and Indira Varma. Newcomers to the franchise include Hannah Waddingham, Janet McTeer, Holt McCallany, Katy O’Brian, Nick Offerman, and Tramell Tillman.

In addition to debuting a teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Paramount shared a poster for the film featuring a close-up of Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. The follow-up to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025, after a significant delay due to the pandemic and SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike.

What do you think about our first honest-to-goodness glimpse at Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning? Is this Cruise’s last time playing Ethan Hunt, or is this a misdirect? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.