Moana protects Hei-Hei from Kakamora in a new trailer for Disney’s Moana 2

If you think Pixar‘s Inside Out 2 is kicking ass at the box office, wait until you see Moana’s sweet moves in the latest trailer for Disney’s Moana 2. The new trailer finds Moana defending Hei-Hei, the chicken, from an angry gathering of Kakamora, the masked miniature warriors from the first film. Moana defends the plucky comic relief character by blocking projectiles with an oar while simultaneously steering a boat into the expanding maw of a mysterious and massive sea creature. It’s impressive and is sure to look amazing on the silver screen.

“It’s about connection, to who we are, where we came from,” director David Derrick Jr. said during this year’s Annecy Animation Festival about the plot of Moana 2. In the film, Moana and her merry band of misfits search for the island of Motufetu, which a God of Storms has hidden.

Disney’s Annecy presentation for Moana 2 shared 15 minutes of unfinished footage, including a scene where Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) returns from a mission to find her family waiting with open arms. The scene features the new song “We’re Back,” an appropriate sentiment for a sequel if there ever was one. A lightning bolt strikes a nearby hut during a ceremony where Moana assumes a new title. After the God of Storms reveals their discontent, Moana accepts a mission to unite other lands and tribes to combat the new foe. After gathering her crew, Moana sets sail, encountering a massive clam-like creature. Those who enjoyed Maui’s sentient tattoos from the first film will be delighted to know they make a playful return in the sequel.

Here’s the official synopsis for Moana 2:

“Opening only in theaters Nov. 27, 2024, Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.”

Who’s ready for more Kakamora antics? The pint-sized warriors with coconut armor were a highlight of Disney’s Moana, and we’re glad to see them return for the sequel. Today’s Moana 2 trailer promises lots of mystery, adventure, and martial arts among the high seas, with lovable characters anchoring this anticipated animation. Let us know if you’re excited about Moana 2 in the comments below.