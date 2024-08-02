Moana protects Hei-Hei from Kakamora in a new trailer for Disney’s Moana 2

Moana delivers sweet moves while navigating the high seas to save her friend Hei-Hei in Disney’s latest Moana 2 trailer.

By

If you think Pixar‘s Inside Out 2 is kicking ass at the box office, wait until you see Moana’s sweet moves in the latest trailer for Disney’s Moana 2. The new trailer finds Moana defending Hei-Hei, the chicken, from an angry gathering of Kakamora, the masked miniature warriors from the first film. Moana defends the plucky comic relief character by blocking projectiles with an oar while simultaneously steering a boat into the expanding maw of a mysterious and massive sea creature. It’s impressive and is sure to look amazing on the silver screen.

“It’s about connection, to who we are, where we came from,” director David Derrick Jr. said during this year’s Annecy Animation Festival about the plot of Moana 2. In the film, Moana and her merry band of misfits search for the island of Motufetu, which a God of Storms has hidden.

Moana 2, trailer, Disney

Disney’s Annecy presentation for Moana 2 shared 15 minutes of unfinished footage, including a scene where Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) returns from a mission to find her family waiting with open arms. The scene features the new song “We’re Back,” an appropriate sentiment for a sequel if there ever was one. A lightning bolt strikes a nearby hut during a ceremony where Moana assumes a new title. After the God of Storms reveals their discontent, Moana accepts a mission to unite other lands and tribes to combat the new foe. After gathering her crew, Moana sets sail, encountering a massive clam-like creature. Those who enjoyed Maui’s sentient tattoos from the first film will be delighted to know they make a playful return in the sequel.

Here’s the official synopsis for Moana 2:

“Opening only in theaters Nov. 27, 2024Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.”

Who’s ready for more Kakamora antics? The pint-sized warriors with coconut armor were a highlight of Disney’s Moana, and we’re glad to see them return for the sequel. Today’s Moana 2 trailer promises lots of mystery, adventure, and martial arts among the high seas, with lovable characters anchoring this anticipated animation. Let us know if you’re excited about Moana 2 in the comments below.

Source: Disney
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie Trailers
Moana protects Hei-Hei from Kakamora in a new trailer for Disney’s Moana 2
The Zoe Kravitz thriller Blink Twice (formerly known as Pussy Island) reaches theatres soon, and a poster has just been unveiled
Channing Tatum’s private island getaway becomes an isle of memory loss and murder in the latest Blink Twice trailer
Weekend in Taipei, trailer
Weekend in Taipei: Luke Evans, Sung Kang star in trailer for new action movie from Luc Besson
silent hour
The Silent Hour trailer features Joel Kinnaman navigating danger with impaired hearing
View All

About the Author

8532 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Moana 2 News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles