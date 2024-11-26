Moana 2 could set sail along a tidal wave debut with $135M during its 5-day Thanksgiving holiday launch

After breaking the box office with the release of Pixar‘s Inside Out 2, Disney is ready to come for our wallets again with the highly-anticipated sequel Moana 2. The animated adventure starring Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, and Alan Tudyk sails into theaters this weekend, taking advantage of the Thanksgiving holiday in the States. The 5-day Thanksgiving box office window sets Moana 2 up for an impressive windfall despite its competition (Wicked, Gladiator II, Red One, Venom: The Last Dance), and analysts think Moana 2 could earn $135 million to $145 million during the Turkey Day frame.

If Moana 2 hits these numbers, it could overtake 2019’s Frozen II ($125M) and Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($109M) over the 5-day break. The most outstanding aspect of this prediction is that it’s only for the film’s domestic take. Moana 2 is opening overseas, too, possibly adding $100 million to its total, bringing its global earnings to $235 million. Moana 2 comes along during a banner year for Disney after the studio earned $1.6 billion from Inside Out 2 and $1.3 billion from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years after the first film’s events for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Are you going to the movies this coming weekend? Perhaps for pleasure or to escape the in-laws? Maybe both. Thanksgiving happens in October here in Canada, so I’m free and clear to do whatever I want. Thanksgiving is also my least favorite holiday. I know, I’m a monster. You try enjoying a food-filled holiday with 30+ years of Crohn’s disease. Anyway, I plan to see Wicked on Thursday, which is supposed to be outstanding. My body is ready. Are you seeing Moana 2 during the 5-day Thanksgiving window? Let us know in the comments section below.