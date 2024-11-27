Disney’s Moana 2 makes waves with a $13M+ pre-Thanksgiving debut as Wicked continues to cast magic at the box office

Disney’s latest animated adventure, Moana 2, is hitting the pre-Thanksgiving box office like a tidal wave with $13.8M in preview screenings. Astonishingly, this is the best preview figure for a Walt Disney Animation release, the best for the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, and the second-highest preview total for an animated movie after Brad Bird’s 2018 sequel, Incredibles 2. Films like Moana 2, Wicked, and Gladiator II are serving audiences an entertaining amuse-bouche before their Thanksgiving meal, helping them loosen their belts (and wallets).

It’s impressive to see another animated film blow up the box office so soon after Pixar’s Inside Out 2 made history by becoming the highest-grossing animated movie ever. Regarding preview figures, Inside Out 2 earned $13M during its first preview day, with $154M to show over the 3-day debut. Toy Story 4 snagged $12M in previews, with $121M over its 3-day launch. Finally, Frozen II sent a chill down the box office with $8.5M in previews, followed by $130M for its 3-day opening.

Jon M. Chu’s Wicked is also doing well at the box office, with $16.6M added to the enchanting musical’s Tuesday total. Gladiator II is also ripping it up in the arena with $6M in Tuesday tickets sold.

It’s wild to think we’re far from through the 5-day Thanksgiving holiday window, giving Moana 2 time to reach a predicted $125M to $135M before cinemas close on Sunday night. Moana 2 might have a 69% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but that’s not keeping fans from singing the sequel’s praises and spreading the good word. Between Moana 2 and Wicked, theater owners have much to crow about after years of shaky box office earnings. Blockbuster films are truly back after the push and pull of pandemic woes and the SAG-AFTRA strike backlash. There’s even a chance that Wicked will make it to $145M before the end of the weekend. Insanity!

Do you plan to go to the movies over the next few days? I plan to see Wicked tomorrow evening and catch Moana 2 over the weekend if I have the strength. I’m tired, y’all. Still, today’s technically my Friday, so enjoy your holiday, and see you on Monday.