MobLand: Guy Ritchie’s crime series starring Pierce Brosnan, Tom Hardy & Helen Mirren gets release date on Paramount+

Guy Ritchie’s new organized crime series has finally been given a new title — MobLand — as well as a release date. The series is set to debut on March 30th on Paramount+. Just a little over a month away.

MobLand centers on “ two warring families based in London whose enterprises stretch to all corners of the globe and the fiercely loyal ‘fixer’ charged with protecting one of them at all costs. ” The series also has some serious star power behind it. Pierce Brosnan stars as Conrad Harrigan, patriarch of the crime family, with Helen Mirren playing Maeve Harrigan, Conrad’s wife and matriarch of the family, and Tom Hardy playing Harry Da Souza, a fixer for the Harrigan family. It also stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber.

The series actually began life as a Ray Donovan spinoff series titled The Donovans. However, it was ultimately reworked to function a standalone series with no connections to Ray Donovan.

MobLand is just one of several streaming series that Ritchie is involved in. He’s got The Gentlemen over at Netflix, which has been renewed for a second season. A spin-off of Ritchie’s movie of the same name, the series stars Theo James as Eddie Horniman, a young man who unexpectedly inherits his father’s sizeable country estate, only to discover that it’s part of a clandestine cannabis empire.