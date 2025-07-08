Monster season 4 might tell the story of Lizzie Borden

The ten-episode series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (read our review HERE) was such a huge success for the Netflix streaming service back in 2022 that Netflix ordered two more seasons of the show from its creators, Ian Brennan and American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story was released less than a year ago, and has had quite an impact on the real lives of the title characters. Right before that season premiered last September, it was announced that Sons of Anarchy‘s Charlie Hunnam had signed on to play murderer and graverobber Ed Gein in Monster season 3 (which is apparently called The Original Monster). Although that season doesn’t have a premiere date, it’s expected to be streaming by the end of the year. Now, Variety hears that Monster season 4 is already in the works, even though no official season 4 renewal has been announced, and that it’s going to tell the story of Lizzie Borden.

As Variety reminds us, “ Borden lived in Massachusetts in the late 1800s. In 1892, she was accused of murdering both her father and her stepmother with an axe at their shared home. Borden was eventually acquitted of the crimes, but the brutal nature of the murders attracted nationwide attention and contributed to Borden’s place in popular culture. ” She has had such an enduring place in pop culture that Christina Ricci starred in a Lifetime TV movie back in 2014 that was called Lizzie Borden Took an Ax, and that was followed by the 2015 eight-episode limited series The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, a fictionalized look at Borden’s post-trial life. In 2018, Chloë Sevigny starred in the feature film Lizzie, with Kristen Stewart as her lover Bridget Sullivan.

Monster season 4 is reportedly so far along that it’s prepping to go into production this fall.

In the meantime, Monster season 3 / The Original Monster will tell us the story of Ed Gein, who also hailed from Wisconsin like Dahmer, and became infamous in the 1950s when authorities discovered that he not only had killed multiple people, but had dug up graves from a cemetery near his home and fashioned all manner of household items and clothing from human remains. Gein’s case served as an inspiration for several major pop culture characters later on, including Norman Bates in Psycho, Leatherface and his family in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs. Hunnam is joined in the cast by Laurie Metcalf (Scream 2) as Augusta Wilhelmine Gein, Ed Gein’s mother; Tom Hollander (Feud) as iconic director Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams (Rushmore) as Alma Reville, Hitchcock’s wife. Suzanna Son (Fear Street: Prom Queen) takes on an unspecified role, and Addison Rae (Thanksgiving) might be in there as well.

What do you think of the possibility of Monster season 4 telling the story of Lizzie Borden? Let us know by leaving a comment below.






