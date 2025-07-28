Monster season 4 casts Rebecca Hall, Vicky Krieps, and Ella Beatty in the story of Lizzie Borden

The ten-episode series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (read our review HERE) was such a huge success for the Netflix streaming service back in 2022 that Netflix ordered two more seasons of the show from its creators, Ian Brennan and American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story was released less than a year ago, and has had quite an impact on the real lives of the title characters. Right before that season premiered last September, it was announced that Sons of Anarchy‘s Charlie Hunnam had signed on to play murderer and graverobber Ed Gein in Monster season 3 (which is apparently called The Original Monster). Although that season doesn’t have a premiere date, it’s expected to be streaming by the end of the year. Now, Variety reports that Monster season 4, which is going to tell the story of Lizzie Borden, is already casting! Ella Beatty (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans) has landed the role of Lizzie Borden, while Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong) has been cast as her stepmother Abby and Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread) is set to play the Borden family maid, Bridget Sullivan.

As Variety recently reminded us, “ Borden lived in Massachusetts in the late 1800s. In 1892, she was accused of murdering both her father and her stepmother with an axe at their shared home. Borden was eventually acquitted of the crimes, but the brutal nature of the murders attracted nationwide attention and contributed to Borden’s place in popular culture. ” She has had such an enduring place in pop culture that Christina Ricci starred in a Lifetime TV movie back in 2014 that was called Lizzie Borden Took an Ax, and that was followed by the 2015 eight-episode limited series The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, a fictionalized look at Borden’s post-trial life. In 2018, Chloë Sevigny starred in the feature film Lizzie, with Kristen Stewart as her lover Bridget Sullivan.

Monster season 4 is reportedly so far along that it’s prepping to go into production this fall. Max Winkler will be directing the pilot episode.

What do you think of Ella Beatty, Rebecca Hall, and Vicky Krieps being cast in the story of Lizzie Borden for Monster season 4? Let us know by leaving a comment below.