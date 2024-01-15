Monster: Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny join the cast of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series as the parents of the Menéndez Brothers

Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny set to play the parents of the Menendez Brothers in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The next chapter of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster anthology series has gained some significant star power as Javier Bardem (No Country For Old Men, Biutiful, The Little Mermaid) and Chloë Sevigny (Boys Don’t Cry, Bones and All, Poker Face) join the cast as the parents of the Menéndez Brothers, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menéndez. The upcoming season, officially titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story, focuses on the Menéndez brothers, who were convicted of the murders of their parents in 1996.

According to authorities, the brothers murdered their parents to inherit their father’s fortune. However, the brothers say they killed their parents after years of mental and physical abuse. Nicholas Alexander Chavez (General Hospital) and Copper Koch (They/Them) play Lyle Menendez and Erik Menéndez, respectively.

Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, David McMillan, Louise Shore, and Carl Franklin executive produce. The previous chapter of Murphy and Brennan’s anthology, DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, reached 1 billion view hours in its first 60 days. With numbers like that, it’s no wonder that Netflix ordered two more series installments.

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stars Evan Peters as the real-life killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Primarily told from the perspective of Dahmer’s victims, the series takes place from the 1960s to the early 1990s. In addition to exploring Dahmer’s twisted mind and motivations, the series exposes the incompetence of the Wisconsin police during the murder investigations, allowing Dahmer to continue his killing spree.

Peters is joined in the cast by Molly Ringwald, Niecy Nash, Michael Beach, Michael Learned, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford, and Richard Jenkins.

Murphy and Brennan wrote the first four episodes of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story together. Other writers credited on the show include Janet Mock, David McMillan, Reilly Smith, and Todd Kubrak. Mock is a director on the show, as are Paris Barclay and Carl Franklin.

Are you excited about the next installment of Murphy and Brennan’s Monster anthology series? Which real-life monster would you like the duo to focus on in another series chapter? Let us know in the comments below.