Monsters season 3 has cast Laurie Metcalf as Ed Gein’s mother, Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock & Olivia Williams as Alma Reville

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has proven to be another success for Ryan Murphy, and work on the third season of the Monsters series is already underway. It was announced last month that Charlie Hunnam would star in Monsters season 3 as Ed Gein, and Netflix has revealed that Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander, and Olivia Williams will be joining him.

Laurie Metcalf will play Augusta Wilhelmine Gein, Ed Gein’s mother, while Tom Hollander will play iconic director Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams will play Alma Reville, Alfred’s wife.

Ed Gein became infamous in the 1950s when authorities discovered that he had killed multiple people as well as dug up graves from a nearby cemetery to craft a variety of household items and clothing from the remains. His case served as an inspiration for many notable horror villains, including Leatherface in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs, and, of course, Norman Bates in Psycho.

As I mentioned above, the second season of Monsters has been a success for Netflix, but it hasn’t been without controversy. One of the subjects, Erik Menendez, took to social media (through his wife Tammi) to slam Monsters co-creator Ryan Murphy for including “ ruinous character portrayals ” of both him and his brother. Murphy hit back, saying that they should be sending him flowers for giving them so much attention again. “ I’ll tell you my thoughts about the Menendez brothers. The Menendez brothers should be sending me flowers. They haven’t had so much attention in 30 years. And it’s gotten the attention of not only this country, but all over the world. There’s sort of an outpouring of interest in their lives and in the case, ” Murphy said. “ I know for a fact that many people have offered to help them because of the interest of my show and what we did. There is no world that we live in where the Menendez brothers or their wives or lawyers would say, ‘You know what, that was a wonderful, accurate depiction of our clients.’ That was never going to happen, and I wasn’t interested in that happening. “

The Menendez brothers have been granted a new court hearing which will determine whether they should be resentenced in light of new evidence. Murphy said he believes the brothers could be released by Christmas and is considering the possibility of filming one or two more episodes to serve as an epilogue.

