A new 4K restoration of Monty Python and the Holy Grail will be released in your general direction

It’s the comedy classic that may have annoyed you with fans’ endless quoting and impressions. But there is no doubt that Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a staple in the culture of the genre, with one of the most famous comedy troupes taking their brash, unhinged and cartoonish humor and satirizing King Arthur’s quest for the Holy Grail on the big screen. Monty Python and the Holy Grail will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary with special 4K remastered screenings and a new 4K Blu-ray.

Blu-ray.com has announced that Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is unveiling a new 50th Anniversary 4K restoration Blu-ray with a batch of special features, which include the shortened VHS cut (which is remastered in HD) and a “special Japanese version.” This new physical media release is due to hit retailers on August 26.

The description reads,

“Once in a lifetime there comes a motion picture that changes the whole history of motion pictures. A picture so stunning in its effect, so vast in its impact that it profoundly affects the lives of those who see it. That picture might well be MONTY PYTHON & THE HOLY GRAIL, featuring the entire Python gang in this hilarious retelling of the Knights of King Arthur and their quest for the Holy Grail.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS TRACK + English 5.1 + English Mono

+ English 5.1 + English Mono Near-Theatrical Version of the Film (in HD resolution) – Experience a slightly shorter version of the film, as seen on VHS!

‘Tis But A Tribute – 50 Years of Monty Python and the Holy Grail – Over 25 comedy luminaries share their memories of, affection for, and continued fascination with the film

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY