We take a look at Sony’s new 4K Blu-ray release of Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Last time, we got to take a look at City on Fire‘s new 4K Blu-ray thanks to the good people over at Shout Factory, now Sony is releasing a brand new 4K transfer of Monty Python and the Holy Grail for the film’s 50th Anniversary. How does it measure up as a physical media release?

The Movie:

What is there to say about this movie that hasn’t already been said? It’s one of the most popular and beloved comedies ever. This time on my rewatch, I was curious how it held up after all these years. I’m happy to report that Monty Python and the Holy Grail is actually funnier with age. Even as comedic sensibilities change over time, this film reminds us why the Monty Python crew is one of the best comedy troupes of all time.

All the jokes are timeless and still illicits big reactions from me. It’s still easy to get a laugh out of lines that you’d think would’ve even been oversaturated by now (Knights who say Ni, “I fart in your general direction”). It helps that most of them are random and not specifically referencing anything dated. However, that is not to say that I may have missed some if there are. After seeing The Naked Gun and recently revisiting the original trilogy, plus various other spoofs, it was a sight to behold how dense the jokes are in those movies. However, they still don’t hold a candle to the rapid fire humor in Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

The beginning credits set the tone, where not one second is wasted without a gag of some sort, then the whole film keeps up the same relentless pace with perhaps only one scene of true exposition that is without a joke. The impressive thing is — none of this feels excessive nor wears out its welcome. It all still feels fresh and the comedy doesn’t get stale. The Monty Python humor continues to keep me off guard even after seeing the movie multiple times. It brilliantly dances the line between stupid and clever, and you never truly know if it’s randomly thrown in or intricately planned.

Probably the most impressive feat is that the movie still feels pretty cohesive, even if it is segmented into little sketches with the thinnest plot holding it together. So much so, that when you hit the wall that is the anti-climatic ending, you find yourself laughing again at how the Pythons trolled you so bad.

Technical Details:

It wasn’t too long ago that I actually dug up my old DVD and watched the standard definition version. So, seeing this new 4K transfer was an amazing experience in comparison. The new restoration is presented in Dolby Vision, which was scanned from its original negative and it looks incredible. You see the grains, which give it its gritty, 70s look. The contrasts aren’t harsh, so details haven’t been sacrificed for the picture to really pop. The aspect ratio is in its original 1.66:1, which is kind of an unusual fit for standard widescreen TVs, so you get some slight black bars on the side.

What probably made the viewing experience an immersive one this time around was the sound being in Dolby Atmos [English 5.1 surround]. The music (which is epic for a silly comedy) really blasts with a grand sound and I realized just how many explosions the movie has because of the thunderous booms resonating through the speakers. There were times I even got startled by some sounds because of this audio remaster.

Extras:

Commentary with John Cleese, Michael Palin and Eric Idle: First and foremost, we get a couple commentary tracks from members of Monty Python themselves! There is no one better to get some first hand information from and these members share some great insight and behind-the-scenes trivia. I’m not exactly sure when this was recorded, but I was curious how the mood would be, knowing that Cleese and Idle are currently at odds with each other. However, I got the impression that they recorded their commentaries in separate sessions and it was edited to seem like they were together since there isn’t a lot of exchanges between the men.

Commentary with Terry Jones and Terry Gilliam: Next we have an additional commentary track from the Terrys, who were also co-directors on the film. Their commentary also seems edited together from separate sessions. However, the two equally have great anecdotes about the making of the film and reveal some interesting secrets about their production. Their track has more of a perspective from the directing side of the movie.

Near Theatrical Version of the Film: This is an interesting extra as it is a version of the movie on the UHD Blu-ray that is said to be a remaster of a VHS version that is “slightly shorter.” I don’t know the film intimately enough to recognize what was cut out, but the running time looks to be around a minute shorter. However, it’s possible that it could be from the editing tightening the pacing. If anyone knows specifically what was cut out, let us know!

’Tis But a Tribute – 50 Years of Monty Python and the Holy Grail: Here, we get a new 15 minute featurette of 25 comedy creatives talk about the legacy of the film and how it has influenced them. The featurette was put together with interviews through Zoom and features the likes of SNL alumnus Taran Killam, comedian and former late night host Craig Ferguson, director Pau Feig and comedian Susan Eddie Izzard. Many of them tell their favorite lines, talk about how revolutionary the film was to the genre and even share how they pass it on to their children.

2015 Tribeca Film Festival Q&A with the cast: This feature showcases a glorious reunion of the cast from 10 years ago when the Tribeca Film Festival screened Monty Python and the Holy Grail for its 40th Anniversary. Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, John Cleese and Eric Idle sit down with John Oliver to reflect on the legacy of the film at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

Outtakes and Deleted Scenes: In this feature from 2012, rare footage of deleted scenes and outtakes are uncovered when the original negative is scanned for high-definition remastering. Terry Jones introduces the footage as he first watches them after 37 years. We get to see some jettisoned takes of alternate lines and extended sequences that were deemed not necessary. Although, Jones does point out that there isn’t too much extra footage since they needed to use every bit of scenes that they could to fill out the runtime.

Lost Animations: In a similar vein to the extra footage that was uncovered during the negative restoration, Terry Gilliam shows viewers some previously unseen animated sequences from the film in this feature from 2012. Gilliam talks about his inspiration behind the style that is famously associated with Monty Python while we get to watch some amazingly put together art.

Quest for the Holy Grail Locations: We’re treated to another earlier feature — this time from 2001 — which is still in standard definition. Here, Terry Jones and Michael Palin take a near-literal walk down memory lane as they re-visit the locations they filmed for the movie. The two take a spirited and wholesome stroll in the overcast rolling green hills of the Scottish countryside and visit the notable castles that are featured in the memorable scenes of the film. They also visit the outdoor locations and even re-enact the famous ending.

Lego Knights – The Knights of the Round Table in Lego: This is a short and sweet special feature that brings back memories of the early days of the internet. It is even from 2001. This video is a Lego version of the Knights of the Round Table sequence. You can get an even bigger blast from the past as the end screen shows that it was made from Lego Studios.

Japanese Version: Here, we get a couple snippets from the Japanese dub of the film. Audiences get a preview of the French Castle sequence and the Knights Who Say Ni with Japanese actors doing the voice over for the Pythons and no subtitles. It’s kind of random, assuming other international versions have their own languages dubbed in. However, I must say, the Japanese voice over actors are going hard with the dialogue and keep up with the high-pitched and absurd manner of speaking that the Pythons do for comic effect.

How to Use Your Coconuts Educational Film: This is a cute 2+ minute spoof of an educational film from the Ministry of Foods, played by Michael Palin, showing people at home how they can make their own coconuts for horse riding. The short is made with the same broad humor that a Python sketch is usually showcasing. This extra is also from 2001.

BBC Film Night on Location: This is a 1974 broadcast of the making of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which interviews the cast during the French Castle day of filming. The broadcast is in great quality and the cast is having fun with the inteviewer, giving joke answers in their signature dry humor. We also get to see the French Castle sequence being filmed in a great behind the scenes look.

Three Sing-Alongs: Here we get three karaoke videos — the Knights of the Round Table scene, the ballad of Sir Robin and a step-by-step guide to sing along with the Benedictine monks.

Photo Gallery: Here, we get a photo gallery broken down by the members of the cast. It looks like an older DVD feature and, curiously, my PS5 (which I use for 4K Blu-rays) couldn’t navigate past the Graham Chapman pictures and couldn’t even go back to previous menus, so I actually had to reboot the disc.

Theatrical Trailer: The original theatrical trailer, which is played for a joke as much as the beginning credits with the Pythons auditioning for a trailer narrator. It features a little additional footage. The trailer holds up pretty well as it got a good laugh out of me.

Verdict:

Despite already revisiting the movie on one of my old DVDs months ago, this 4K remaster made it feel like a brand new experience. The set itself seems like the new 4K transfer of the movie was paired with a past Blu-ray filled with previous special features. However, I’d say having them all consolidated here is a benefit for anyone who has yet to purchase one. The normal Blu-ray even reminds me of the days when the DVD menus themselves were fun interactive features. I recommend this to anyone and everyone who’s a fan of the movie. And even if you have already purchased it in the past, I highly recommend this for an upgrade if you can swing it!