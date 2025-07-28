Mortal Kombat 2 producer has hopes and plans for more sequels

Mortal Kombat director Simon McQuoid is back at the helm for the sequel Mortal Kombat II , and while the video game adaptation wrapped production back in January of 2024 after a bumpy ride through the year of the strikes, they had to go back for some reshoots last summer. The movie will finally be making its way out into theatres on October 24th – and while we wait for our chance to see it, producer Todd Garner has confirmed that he’s keeping his fingers crossed, hoping for the chance to make more sequels.

Mortal Kombat II stars returning Mortal Kombat cast members Lewis Tan as MMA fighter Cole Young, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion, and Max Huang as Kung Lao. New additions include Karl Urban (Dredd) as Johnny Cage, Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Princess Kitana; Tati Gabrielle (You) as Jade, the friend and bodyguard of Princess Kitana; Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Netherrealm demon Quan Chi; bodybuilder/actor Martyn Ford (F9: The Fast Saga) as Outworld emperor Shao Kahn; Ana Thu Nguyen (Suka) as Kahn’s wife Queen Sindel; and Desmond Chiam (Joy Ride) as Jerrod, who was the King of Edenia (and married to Sindel) until Edenia’s warriors lost in the Mortal Kombat tournament.

The film has earned an R rating for strong bloody violence and gore, and language. In addition to the trailer, we also got to see a very cool, Grindhouse-esque faux trailer for the Johnny Cage action flick Uncaged Fury that was released a couple of days ago

Screenwriter Jeremy Slater, who was the lead writer on the Marvel / Disney+ series Moon Knight, has said that test screening audience responses to Mortal Kombat II have been so enthusiastic, they’re on the level of the reaction he (and many other movie-goers) had to Avengers: Endgame – which sounds good for Garner’s sequel plans.

Garner told FutureBoyWho2 (with thanks to SuperHeroHype for the transcription), “ We’re hoping that this is not the end of the franchise. So, this is not like we’re just doing this movie and this is going to be it, hopefully. We have a plan further down the line for things. ” Referencing the character Hanzo Hasashi becoming Scorpion and Bi-Han becoming Sub-Zero and then Noob Saibot, he added, “ Those characters have evolved. I know everybody’s waiting for Kano to get the metal plate in his eye. That will happen. … If we’re allowed to do further movies, hopefully this one does well enough, there’s chances to do other things, spinoffs, another sequel to propel the story, bring in different characters, and evolve the characters that we already have. ” He even teased that the character Rain could appear in Mortal Kombat 3, if they get to make it.

Are you looking forward to Mortal Kombat II, and are you hoping for more sequels beyond that one? Let us know by leaving a comment below.