Mouseboat Massacre: Mickey Mouse horror film from the studio behind the Poohniverse is now available to watch

On January 1, 2024, the earliest versions of Mickey Mouse – seen in the animated shorts Plane Crazy, The Gallopin’ Gaucho, and most famously Steamboat Willie – became public domain… which, of course, means we’re now going to get multiple horror movies that feature characters inspired by Mickey Mouse. Within the first three days of the year, we saw the short film The Vanishing of S.S. Willie, a trailer for the slasher movie Mickey’s Mouse Trap, and an announcement that Terrifier 2 producers Steven Della Salla and Michael Leavy and director Steven LaMorte, who previously made the Grinch-inspired horror movie The Mean One, were teaming up for a Steamboat Willie-inspired horror flick that turned out to be the recently released Screamboat. Now, we’ve learned there’s another Mickey Mouse horror movie out there. It’s called Mouseboat Massacre , it comes from ITN Studios (the studio behind the “Poohniverse” horror films), and it’s already available to watch on Amazon’s Prime Video!

Mouseboat Massacre is not part of the Poohniverse, but it comes our way from a creative team that has experience making public domain “children’s story character becomes a horror villain” movies. Director Andrea M. Catinella has previously directed Hook and Piglet, and screenwriter Harry Boxley’s previous credits include Cinderella’s Curse, Popeye’s Revenge, Mary Had a Little Lamb, Fairest of Them All, and Mouse of Horrors, a Mickey Mouse / Pooh Bear horror film that passed under my radar.

This film centers on a young woman battling a debilitating drug addiction. Struggling to maintain her grip on reality, she begins to experience horrifying hallucinations—or are they?—of a mutated mouse-human hybrid that infests her life. Soon, her already fragile existence becomes a living nightmare.

Natasha Tosini (Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey), Atlanta Moreno (Popeye’s Revenge), Shayli Reagan (Piglet), Jay Robertson (Hook), Kathi DeCouto (War of the Worlds: The Attack), Joseph Emms (Peter Rabid), Victor Rios (Dune Drifter), Keith Eyles (Three Blind Mice), and newcomers Lauren Leppard and Sam Rowlands star.

Horror Fuel shared this statement from producer Rene August: “ This is balls to the wall mayhem. We have really gone for the gore in this movie and think audiences will be very pleased with how nasty the mouse can be.” The producer added that there’s a death scene involving “ an actual literal human-sized mouse trap killing someone and a cheese grater/knife hybrid as the mouse’s weapon of choice! “

