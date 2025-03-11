Mufasa: The Lion King roars onto Disney+ later this month

The Circle of Life continues as Mufasa: The Lion King goes from digital VOD to an eventual physical release Blu-ray, but it will soon be streaming on Disney+. Our Chris Bumbray found the family film to be quite an enjoyable watch as he said in his review, “I might have even slightly preferred it to the 2019 Lion King, as at least it tells a marginally different story and doesn’t rely on nostalgia for a much better film to entertain its audience – even if I can’t help but think Jenkins was capable of delivering a much better film than this were he given the chance.” Variety now reports that Mufasa: The Lion King will start streaming on Disney+ starting March 26.

This streaming date precedes the home video release. Mufasa: The Lion King was recently reported to make its way onto 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 1. Here’s the list of bonus features included. The press release states that content may vary by product and retailer.

Full-Length Sing-Along – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.

– Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics. Finding Milele: The Making of Mufasa: The Lion King – Join visionary director Barry Jenkins and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King on an epic journey to create a brand-new chapter in the story of The Lion King. Explore how the story was developed and the technology used to make Mufasa’s world come to life.

– Join visionary director Barry Jenkins and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King on an epic journey to create a brand-new chapter in the story of The Lion King. Explore how the story was developed and the technology used to make Mufasa’s world come to life. Songs of the Savanna – Director Barry Jenkins and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda sit down to discuss the excitement and challenges of creating the music for Mufasa: The Lion King.

– Director Barry Jenkins and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda sit down to discuss the excitement and challenges of creating the music for Mufasa: The Lion King. Ostrich Eggs with Timon & Pumbaa – Timon and Pumbaa reveal fun facts and some of the hidden references in the movie.

– Timon and Pumbaa reveal fun facts and some of the hidden references in the movie. Protect the Pride – Learn how Disney and The Lion Recovery Fund are working to protect the pride and conserve lions in the wild.

– Learn how Disney and The Lion Recovery Fund are working to protect the pride and conserve lions in the wild. Outtakes – Watch the cast having fun in the recording booth.

– Watch the cast having fun in the recording booth. Deleted Scenes: Who’s the Mole Rat? What Do You Feel in There? Have Faith in Her Taka’s Dream

Music Video: “I Always Wanted a Brother” IRL – Join Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King as they perform “I Always Wanted A Brother” backstage at a film shoot.

– Join Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King as they perform “I Always Wanted A Brother” backstage at a film shoot. Song Selections: Milele (First Rain) I Always Wanted a Brother Bye Bye We Go Together Tell Me It’s You Brother Betrayed

