Mufasa: The Lion King sets Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray release

Mufasa: The Lion King has set its Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release date. I didn’t think anyone was really demanding this prequel, but it has grossed $653 million, so I’m sure there are plenty out there eager to add it to their collections. The film will be available on Digital through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on February 18th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 1st.

Here’s the list of bonus features included. The press release states that content may vary by product and retailer.

Full-Length Sing-Along – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.

– Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics. Finding Milele: The Making of Mufasa: The Lion King – Join visionary director Barry Jenkins and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King on an epic journey to create a brand-new chapter in the story of The Lion King. Explore how the story was developed and the technology used to make Mufasa’s world come to life.

– Join visionary director Barry Jenkins and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King on an epic journey to create a brand-new chapter in the story of The Lion King. Explore how the story was developed and the technology used to make Mufasa’s world come to life. Songs of the Savanna – Director Barry Jenkins and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda sit down to discuss the excitement and challenges of creating the music for Mufasa: The Lion King.

– Director Barry Jenkins and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda sit down to discuss the excitement and challenges of creating the music for Mufasa: The Lion King. Ostrich Eggs with Timon & Pumbaa – Timon and Pumbaa reveal fun facts and some of the hidden references in the movie.

– Timon and Pumbaa reveal fun facts and some of the hidden references in the movie. Protect the Pride – Learn how Disney and The Lion Recovery Fund are working to protect the pride and conserve lions in the wild.

– Learn how Disney and The Lion Recovery Fund are working to protect the pride and conserve lions in the wild. Outtakes – Watch the cast having fun in the recording booth.

– Watch the cast having fun in the recording booth. Deleted Scenes: Who’s the Mole Rat? What Do You Feel in There? Have Faith in Her Taka’s Dream

Music Video: “I Always Wanted a Brother” IRL – Join Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King as they perform “I Always Wanted A Brother” backstage at a film shoot.

– Join Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King as they perform “I Always Wanted A Brother” backstage at a film shoot. Song Selections: Milele (First Rain) I Always Wanted a Brother Bye Bye We Go Together Tell Me It’s You Brother Betrayed



The official synopsis for Mufasa: The Lion King: “ Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, “Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe. “

Will you be adding Mufasa: The Lion King to your Digital, 4K Ultra HD, or Blu-ray collection?