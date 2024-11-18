Fandango’s advanced tickets for Mufasa: The Lion King come with a chance to win a vacation to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

If you’re looking to roar alongside Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, grab your advanced tickets from Fandango for the chance to enter into a sweepstakes for a destiny vacation! Today, tickets are available on Fandango for Mufasa: The Lion King, premiering in theaters on Friday, December 20. The film is Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Holiday Movie, proving that fans are eager to return to the Pride Lands of Africa for the latest chapter of the beloved franchise.

In addition to launching advanced ticket sales, Fandango is launching an exciting sweepstakes. Fans who buy a ticket to Mufasa: The Lion King through Fandango can win a vacation to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park!

“Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick,” reads the synopsis. “Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.”

The film boasts quite the voice cast, with Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka/Scar, Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki, Preston Nyman as Zazu, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, Thandiwe Newton as Eshe, Lennie James as Obasi, Anika Noni Rose as Afia, Keith David as Masego, John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Donald Glover as Simba, Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, Braelyn Rankins as Young Mufasa, Theo Somolu as Young Taka, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala.

Earlier this year at CinemaCon, Mufasa: The Lion King director Barry Jenkins confessed to seeing the original Disney animated movie over 200 times. He could not turn down the opportunity to direct Mufasa’s origin story, saying, “When the script came to me I was fascinated by watching these complex people dealing with complex emotions…this film explores Mufasa rise to become the heroic king that we know,” Jenkins said.

I’ve been to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and it’s a hell of a destination. If you want to see Mufasa: The Lion King in theaters, why not get your tickets through Fandango and enter the sweepstakes? Landing a sweet vacation in addition to seeing the movie would be killer.