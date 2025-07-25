The Muppets assemble for series of variant Marvel comic book covers

Muppets assemble! In the crossover event you didn’t see coming, the Muppets are flying into the realm of Marvel Comics, with variant covers of several issues from Marvel’s past as part of the 70th anniversary of Jim Henson’s beloved creations.

As for which Marvel comic book covers will get Muppet twists and when they hit shelves: Amazing Spider-Man #13 and Venom #250 on October 1st; Amazon Spider-Man: Torn #1, Avengers #31 and Spider-Man & Wolverine #6 on October 8th; Amazing Spider-Man #14, Captain America #4 and Incredible Hulk #30 on October 15th; and Fantastic Four #4 and Battleworld #2 on October 22nd. Marvel artists who contributed include Nick Bradshaw, Greg Land, Annie Wu, and Chrissie Zullo. Check out some of the first designs revealed below:

A statement from Marvel reads: “Over the decades, The Muppets have mastered the art of pop culture spoofs. Now, see Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Sam Eagle, Swedish Chef, and more parody classic Marvel Comics stories, including Spider-Man’s first appearance and the original Secret Wars! From The Electric Mayhem assembling as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to Miss Piggy wielding the Infinity Gauntlet (yikes!), these hilarious and first-of-their-kind pieces are bursting with pure Muppets foolishness. Sure to be must-haves for Muppets fans and collectors alike, it’s the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational variant cover program ever!”

The Muppets and Marvel Comics have a surprisingly long history, with the company adapting The Muppets Take Manhattan in comic form in 1984 as part of their Marvel Super Special line, which also gave us panel versions of Blade Runner, Raiders of the Lost Ark and, yes, Kiss. And just a few years ago, the Muppets took over Disney and Marvel properties like The Mandalorian and WandaVision with a collection of spoof posters.

While we’re still waiting to see the covers for all 10 of this Muppet takeover of Marvel superheroes, if they’re anything like what has been revealed already, then we’re ready to light the lights!

While Disney is faring just fine via the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it still just doesn’t have a clue what to do with the Muppets, with the bulk of their series this century only being given one season. And don’t even get me started on them shutting the lights on MuppetVision 3D – no disrespect to The Electric Mayhem.