Murder with the Stars: Jonathan Silverman and Full House creator team for horror film

Variety has broken the news that there’s a new horror film called Murder with the Stars heading our way – and this one’s coming from an unexpected creative team. Actor Jonathan Silverman, who is best known for his work in comedies like Caddyshack II and the Weekend at Bernie’s duology, will be directing the film, which is being produced by Jeff Franklin, the creator of the TV show Full House and its follow-up Fuller House!

Comedian Craig Shoemaker has written the screenplay… so, while the project isn’t being referred to as a horror comedy at this time, we can probably expect to see a good amount of comedy in the finished product. Shoemaker has previously written episodes of Just the Ten of Us and Fuller House, as well as the films The Lovemaster and Totally Baked.

Shoemaker told Variety, “ This concept came to me several months ago, and I knew I was onto something unique and fun. Since then, the creative process has unfolded effortlessly with two old friends signing on, Jonathan Silverman and Jeff Franklin. It’s a killer team. In the case of this horror film, pun intended. ” He did not reveal what the concept is, but maybe there’s a clue in the title’s similarity to Dancing with the Stars.

Shoemaker is producing Murder with the Stars alongside Franklin. The project is being made in partnership with Jaclyn and Ike Suri of Pelican Point Media, a film finance and production company that has produced other horror and comedy films. This isn’t the first genre project Franklin has worked on, as his credits also include Raptor Island, Planet Raptor, and Puppet Master vs. Demonic Toys.

Silverman will be acting in the film, in addition to directing it. He has over 120 screen acting credits to his name, but has only ventured into horror territory a few times. He did recently have a role on the “gateway horror” TV show Goosebumps. He made his feature directorial debut with the comedy Another Dirty Movie in 2012 and followed that up by co-directing the romantic comedy The Opposite Sex with his wife Jennifer Finnigan in 2014.

What do you think of Jonathan Silverman, Jeff Franklin, and Craig Shoemaker teaming up to make a horror movie? Share your thoughts on Murder with the Stars by leaving a comment below.