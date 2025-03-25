Ralph Macchio has “had conversations” about My Cousin Vinny sequel

It’s been over thirty years since Vinny Gambini was in a courtroom, but could he return for a My Cousin Vinny sequel?

If Ralph Macchio has his way, Vinny Gambini may find himself in a courtroom once again. While speaking with People at PaleyFest, Macchio teased that he’s spoken with writers about a possible sequel to My Cousin Vinny, the comedy in which he starred alongside Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei.

“ Yeah, I’ve had conversations with other writers about that, ” Macchio said. “ Yeah, that one’s a beloved piece. It’s about finding the smart angle in. “

Although Pesci doesn’t exactly do a lot of acting these days, Macchio knows that the great actor would need to be involved, at least in some way. “ He could FaceTime it in here, ” Macchio suggested. I’m not sure if that would fly.

The 1992 comedy involves two young New Yorkers who are arrested in Alabama and put on trial for a murder they didn’t commit. Macchio’s character calls up his cousin Vinny, who has only recently passed the bar and has no trial experience. He arrives with his fiancée (Tomei) to take the case. The film was a success, and Tomei even won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Macchio recently wrapped a six-season run on Cobra Kai, but he will reprise the role of Daniel LaRusso once more in Karate Kid: Legends, where he will star alongside the one and only Jackie Chan. “ After a family tragedy, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) is uprooted from his home in Beijing and forced to move to New York City with his mother, ” reads the official synopsis. “ Li struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates, and although he doesn’t want to fight, trouble seems to find him everywhere. When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition – but his skills alone aren’t enough. Li’s kung fu teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) for help, and Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown. ” Karate Kid: Legends will hit theaters on May 30th.

Hollywood sure loves a belated sequel, but how many of them are actually any good? Would you like to see a sequel to My Cousin Vinny?