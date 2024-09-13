My Old Ass interviews with Maisy Stella and writer/director Megan Park

Most of you would love to be able to converse with your future or former selves. I know I would. That brings us to My Old Ass . This charming and occasionally heartbreaking flick tells the story of a girl named Elliott (Maisy Stella) and her 39-year-old self, played by Aubrey Plaza. It’s a terrific feature from the very talented filmmaker Megan Park. It’s a bright, honest, bold story that offers Stella the chance to shine in the leading role. The actress is stunning in an authentic and emotional take on a young woman discovering herself. As for the wonderfully funny Plaza, she gave another one of her terrific performances. When covering interviews, frequently, the talent sets the mood. And the mood for the My Old Ass interviews was celebratory. Megan Park, along with Maisy Stella – who I remember as Connie Britton’s daughter in Nashville. Yes, I watched a couple of seasons and enjoyed the hell out of the music. And before I sat down with them, the energy they gave was infectious.

During the conversation, they discussed creating the character of “Elliott,” technically represented by two actors and a director. As for Stella, it was a chance to take on an impressively authentic portrayal. Park opened up about her influences and finding the right cast to portray the role. Finally, the two talked about working with Aubrey Plaza. Both the filmmaker and star gave high praise to Ms. Plaza. Suppose you are looking for something that will charm the hell out of you. My Old Ass is a charmer, and I look forward to seeing more from both Maisy and Park.

My Old Ass has the following synopsis: An 18th-birthday mushroom trip brings Elliott face-to-face with her wisecracking 39-year-old self. When the older Elliott starts handing out warnings about what her younger self should and shouldn’t do, she realizes she has to rethink everything about family, love, and what’s becoming a transformative summer.

Maisy Stella and Aubrey Plaza are joined in the cast by Maddie Ziegler, Kerrice Brooks, Percy Hynes White, Maria Dizzia, Seth Isaac Johnson, and Carter Trozzolo.

My Old Ass is now in theatres.