Explore the origins of Captain Nemo in the new trailer for the Jules Verne-inspired Nautilus

The series was dropped by Disney+, but now has a home at AMC in addition to streaming on Prime Video internationally.

Last year, a Jules Verne-inspired sea adventure series that explores the origins of Captain Nemo was canceled by Disney+. The show, Nautilus, then found a new home at AMC. It will also stream on Prime in the UK and Ireland and on Stan in Australia. Nautilus had already finished shooting when Disney dropped the series as a cost-cutting measure. As stated by CFO Christine McCarthy, “We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation…As a result, we will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms, and currently expect to take an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 to $1.8 billion.” Nautilus has now unleashed a new trailer courtesy of Prime Video, by way of Deadline.

The description reads, “Based on Jules Verne’s beloved Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, Nautilus tells the origin story of Captain Nemo: an Indian Prince robbed of his birthright and family, joining him as he steals a formidable prototype submarine and escapes into the Indian Ocean with a crew, determined to enact revenge against the ruthless East India Mercantile Company.”

The series stars Shazad Latif as Nemo, the Indian Prince who sets sail with his ragtag crew on board the awe-inspiring Nautilus, where he not only battles with his enemy but also discovers a magical underwater world. In addition to Shazad Latif, Nautilus also stars Georgia Flood, Thierry Frémont, Pacharo Mzembe, Arlo Green, Tyrone Ngatai, Ling Cooper Tang, Andrew Shaw, Ashan Kumar, Céline Menville, and Kayden Price.

Nautilus was developed and produced by Xavier Marchand of Moonriver TV and Anand Tucker of Seven Stories. The series was written and is executive produced by James Dormer, as well as executive produced by Johanna Devereaux, Chris Loveall, Colleen Woodcock and Daisy Gilbert. Cameron Welsh is on board as the producer and Michael Matthews serves as the lead director and later episodes are directed by Ben Lucas and Isabelle Sieb.