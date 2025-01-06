David Fincher on what killed his Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea movie

David Fincher on his “gross and cool and wet and steampunk” adaptation of Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.

By
David Fincher, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea

It’s been fifteen years since it was first announced that David Fincher would be tackling an adaptation of Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea for Disney. The project didn’t move forward, and Fincher explained why while speaking with Letterboxd. Long story short, Fincher quickly realized that Disney wasn’t on the same page.

Look, I really wanted to do Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea because what we had in mind was really kind of gross and cool and wet and steampunk and all that,” Fincher said. “But I got to do [Love, Death & Robots episode] ‘Bad Travelling’ on Netflix, and that scratched that itch. I was fine just doing that. You can’t make people be excited about the risks that you’re excited about. Disney was in a place where they were saying, ‘We need to know that there’s a thing that we know how to exploit snout to tail, and you’re going to have to check these boxes for us.’

Fincher continued, “And I was like, ‘You’ve read Jules Verne, right?’ [Laughs] This is a story about an Indian prince who has real issues with white imperialism, and that’s what we want to do. And they were like, ‘Yeah, yeah, fine. As long as there’s a lot less of that in it.’ So you get to a point where you go, ‘Look, I can’t fudge this, and I don’t want you to discover at the premiere what it is that you’ve financed. It doesn’t make any sense because it’s just going to be pulling teeth for the next two years.’ And I don’t want to do that. I mean, life’s too short.” Indeed it is. As much as I would have loved to have seen Fincher’s take on Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, I can appreciate that he didn’t want another awful studio experience after Alien 3.

Related
David Fincher reveals the “thrillingly stupid fix” he used for the 4K restoration of Se7en

Speaking of Fincher, the long-awaited release of Se7en on 4K Ultra HD will officially drop tomorrow. Our own Chris Bumbray recently watched an IMAX screening of the remastered film and was blown away revisiting the film thirty years after its original release.

Source: Letterboxd
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
A Real Pain, streaming
Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain sets streaming debut on Hulu
Will Smith won’t be joining the Matrix universe, despite his mysterious post which drove fans wild with the possibilities
Robert Eggers, Frankenstein
Nosferatu director Robert Eggers wanted to make a Frankenstein movie but gave up after two weeks
David Fincher, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea
David Fincher on what killed his Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea movie
View All

About the Author

10428 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest David Fincher News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles