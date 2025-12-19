NCIS: Tony & Ziva cancelled after one season at Paramount+

Unlike NCIS, which is currently in the midst of its 23rd season, it seems that the spinoff series centered around Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) won’t enjoy that same longevity. It was announced today that Paramount+ has cancelled NCIS: Tony & Ziva after just one season.

A Statement from Michael Weatherly & Cote De Pablo

“ We feel incredibly lucky to have had the chance to play these characters once again and to tell the next chapter of Tony and Ziva’s story, ” said series stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo in a joint statement. “ Our deepest thanks go to our extraordinary cast, crew, writers, directors, and producers, and to our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ who helped make this dream a reality. But most of all, we want to thank the fans around the world who joined us on this adventure and finally got to see Tony and Ziva find their happily ever after. “

What Was NCIS: Tony & Ziva About?

NCIS: Tony & Ziva was much more serialized than its predecessors, but fans were pumped to see Tony and Ziva back in action so many years after having left the main series. Cote de Pablo departed NCIS in 2013, followed by Michael Weatherly’s departure two years later. After Ziva supposedly died, Tony left the service to raise their daughter, but when Ziva was found to be alive, the pair reunited in Paris after completing a final mission.

The series picks up after these events. When Tony’s security company is attacked, the pair must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.

Reviews Were Decent, But Viewership Steadily Declined

NCIS: Tony & Ziva started strong, with the three-episode premiere attracting a large audience, but viewership declined little by little across the 10-episode season. Reviews were largely positive, with the show currently holding an 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

How do you feel about NCIS: Tony & Ziva getting cancelled after just one season?