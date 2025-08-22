Netflix previews their slate of upcoming adult animation shows

Yesterday, Netflix hyped up their upcoming slate of fall movies after a summer that featured hits like Happy Gilmore 2 and KPop Demon Hunters, where the latter was also given special theatrical screenings. Now, the streamer has a treat for fans of adult animated shows. Netflix has unveiled previews for some of their upcoming animated releases, which feature newly released images and teasers.
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
Release date: October 14 Synopsis: In this first-ever adaptation of the acclaimed stealth video game Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, legendary agent Sam Fisher is drawn back into the field when a wounded young operative seeks out his help. Produced by Ubisoft, in partnership with Derek Kolstad (John Wick), Sun Creature and Fost. Kirby Howell-Baptiste has also been announced as the voice of Agent Zinnia McKenna.
Co-Directors: Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage
Writer: Derek Kolstad
Animation Studio: Sun Creature and Fost
Executive Producers: Derek Kolstad, and Helene Juguet, Hugo Revon and Gerard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television
Devil May Cry
Release date: 2026
Synopsis: In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game and from the vision of Adi Shankar, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.
Showrunner: Adi Shankar
Animation Studio: Studio Mir
Blue Eye Samurai
Release date: S1 on Netflix, S2 Coming Soon
Animation Studio: Blue Spirit
Created by: Amber Noizumi and Michael Green
Executive Producers: Amber Noizumi and Michael Green
Announced Voices: Maya Erskine (Mizu), George Takei (Seki), Masi Oka (Ringo), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (The Swordmaker), Brenda Song (Akemi), Darren Barnet (Taigen), Randall Park (Heiji Shindo), and Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler)
A new Part 2 mid-season trailer and new images has also been released for Sakamoto Days.
And a new trailer has been released for Record of Ragnarok.
