Netflix previews their slate of upcoming adult animation shows

Posted 5 hours ago
Yesterday, Netflix hyped up their upcoming slate of fall movies after a summer that featured hits like Happy Gilmore 2 and KPop Demon Hunters, where the latter was also given special theatrical screenings. Now, the streamer has a treat for fans of adult animated shows. Netflix has unveiled previews for some of their upcoming animated releases, which feature newly released images and teasers.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

  • Release date: October 14
    Synopsis: In this first-ever adaptation of the acclaimed stealth video game Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, legendary agent Sam Fisher is drawn back into the field when a wounded young operative seeks out his help. Produced by Ubisoft, in partnership with Derek Kolstad (John Wick), Sun Creature and Fost. Kirby Howell-Baptiste has also been announced as the voice of Agent Zinnia McKenna.
  • Co-Directors: Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage
  • Writer: Derek Kolstad
  • Animation Studio: Sun Creature and Fost
  • Executive Producers: Derek Kolstad, and Helene Juguet, Hugo Revon and Gerard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. Liev Schreiber as Sam Fisher in Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. (L to R) Liev Schreiber as Sam Fisher and Janet Varney as Anna Grimsdottir in Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. Kirby as Zinnia McKenna in Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. (L to R) Kirby as Zinnia McKenna and Liev Schreiber as Sam Fisher in Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. (L to R) Kirby as Zinnia McKenna and Liev Schreiber as Sam Fisher, Janet Varney as Anna Grimsdottir and Joel Oulette as Thunder in Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Devil May Cry

  • Release date: 2026
  • Synopsis: In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game and from the vision of Adi Shankar, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.
  • Showrunner: Adi Shankar
  • Animation Studio: Studio Mir

Blue Eye Samurai

  • Release date: S1 on Netflix, S2 Coming Soon
  • Animation Studio:  Blue Spirit
  • Created by: Amber Noizumi and Michael Green
  • Executive Producers: Amber Noizumi and Michael Green
  • Announced Voices: Maya Erskine (Mizu), George Takei (Seki), Masi Oka (Ringo), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (The Swordmaker), Brenda Song (Akemi), Darren Barnet (Taigen), Randall Park (Heiji Shindo), and Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler)

A new Part 2 mid-season trailer and new images has also been released for Sakamoto Days.

Sakamoto Days (Season 1) – Follow the action-packed story of legendary ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto, as he bands with comrades to face off against the looming threat of assassins to ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family. Get ready for non-stop assassin action as chaos ensues in the ordinary (and not-so-ordinary) life of Sakamoto and his comrades!
And a new trailer has been released for Record of Ragnarok.

Source: Netflix
