KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along sells out 1,000 shows as the film’s soundtrack continues to slice up the Billboard Global 200

HUNTR/X don’t miss till it’s done, done, done taking the world by storm! Few movies this year have made a cultural impact like Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, an animated action musical about three K-pop warriors tasked with keeping demons at bay with the power of song. The film, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Applehans, quietly debuted on Netflix in late June. It quickly rose through the ranks, becoming an unstoppable touchstone for audiences worldwide, with a momentum that any studio would trip over itself to catch a glimmer of. In a rare move, Netflix will bring KPop Demon Hunters to theaters this weekend for a limited run of Sing-Along screenings, and 1,000 of those showings are already sold out!

The Sing-Along screenings for KPop Demon Hunters will take place on August 23 and 24 in theaters in North America, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand. Insiders told The Hollywood Reporter that 1,700 cinemas in the U.S. and Canada have already booked the special event, with more locations being added daily. And, as of late Tuesday, 1,000 showtimes were already sold out. Theaters getting in on the event include Regal Cinemas, Cinemark Theatres, and Alamo Drafthouse. Based on advanced ticket sales, analysts say the screenings could earn $5 million to $10 million in North America. Those numbers could go higher if other markets get in on the action.

Meanwhile, HUNTR/X and Saja Boys (the film’s demon boy band) are tearing up the Billboard charts with multiple songs rising through the ranks.

The following comes courtesy of Billboard.com:

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” adds a fifth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on both the Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. In July, the song became the first leader on each list for the act, whose music is voiced by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI.

Meanwhile, HUNTR/X earns its second top five Global 200 hit, as “How It’s Done” jumps 8-5.

In between the trio’s two top five entries, Saja Boys rise 4-3 with “Soda Pop,” which returns to its best placement, and 5-4 with “Your Idol,” which has also reached No. 3. Both songs are performed by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo and samUIL Lee.

With fans attending theaters specifically to sing their hearts out, music from KPop Demon Hunters will only become more powerful. So, what is Netflix doing about all of the film’s success? The streamer is already discussing sequels, spinoffs, and merchandising opportunities with the film’s directors, and we love to see it!

We gave KPop Demon Hunters a perfect 10 in our review. Beyond the film’s incredibly catchy, complex, and inspired soundtrack, KPop Demon Hunters is a visual feast bursting with personality, action, and emotionally devastating twists and turns. There are many reasons the film is so popular. It’s not just tweens freaking out over something that won’t last. KPop Demon Hunters has tremendous staying power, unlike anything we’ve seen in animation in years. It’s about time we’ve had an animated marvel like this that people of all ages can rally around. Let’s hope Netflix treats the property with respect and keeps the quality of what’s to come as high (or better) as the original.