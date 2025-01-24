Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey find a dinosaur nest in a new image from Jurassic World Rebirth

While three years between sequels isn’t unusual, the Jurassic World series from Colin Trevorrow that starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard had concluded its run in 2022 and there would usually be some time to let a franchise rest before a new continuity or reboot began to take shape. However, Universal has already signed, sealed, and is delivering a new chapter in the series spearheaded by Steven Spielberg’s original cultural phenomenon.

The official Jurassic World social media page has released a brand new look at Jurassic World Rebirth. In the new image, the film’s stars, Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, are extracting from an egg in a dinosaur nest, which is in a very temple-looking location. Could this also be a nod to Spielberg’s other cinematic classic, Indiana Jones? Check the new image out below!

While Dominion was panned by critics and audiences alike, Jurassic World Rebirth screenwriter David Koepp (who co-wrote the original movie) said Spielberg and himself were interested in returning to the tone of Jurassic Park. “I hope people like the movie because the series tended to change after three, and it felt like, ‘Okay, so let’s change our tone.’ Steven [Spielberg] and I were interested in a tone that was maybe more akin to the very first movie,” Koepp said. “I saw it early on as a mission movie. I like things that are driven by bottles, by containment, you know?“

Koepp continued, “And so, developing a limited team and a thing that they have to accomplish – that was all really fun. And it was just fun to return to that world of great adventure backed by real science and write some cool new characters. You don’t often get a chance to have a blank slate and say, ‘What do you want to do?’… There were no franchise expectations other than dinosaurs.“

Jurassic World Rebirth takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, as the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. “Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived,” reads the official description. “The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.“