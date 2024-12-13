Jurassic World Rebirth writer wants to get back to the tone of the original movie

Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park is a classic. Over the years, the subsequent sequels have attempted to tap into what made the first one so special, and Jurassic World Rebirth will be no exception. While speaking on The Discourse podcast, Jurassic World Rebirth screenwriter David Koepp (who co-wrote the original movie) said Spielberg and himself were interested in returning to the tone of Jurassic Park.
“I hope people like the movie because the series tended to change after three, and it felt like, ‘Okay, so let’s change our tone.’ Steven [Spielberg] and I were interested in a tone that was maybe more akin to the very first movie,” Koepp said. “I saw it early on as a mission movie. I like things that are driven by bottles, by containment, you know?“
Koepp continued, “And so, developing a limited team and a thing that they have to accomplish – that was all really fun. And it was just fun to return to that world of great adventure backed by real science and write some cool new characters. You don’t often get a chance to have a blank slate and say, ‘What do you want to do?’… There were no franchise expectations other than dinosaurs.“
Jurassic World Rebirth takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, as the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. “Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived,” reads the official description. “The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.“
Scarlett Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, a skilled covert operations expert who is “contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.” The film also stars Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, and David Iacono. Gareth Edwards directed the film, which is slated to hit theaters on July 2, 2025.
