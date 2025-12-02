Sinners, KPop Demon Hunters, Weapons, & more win big at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards

As this year’s winter weather settles into New York City, the 2025 New York Film Critics Circle Awards are here to turn up the heat! Doors closed at 9:16 am EST in New York, with voting getting underway shortly thereafter. Why pay attention to this particular awards show? Traditionally, the New York Film Critics Circle Awards have been a reliable indicator of Oscar nominees, and sometimes, the winners. While they haven’t aligned with the Academy’s Best Picture winner since 2011’s The Artist, even a broken clock is right twice a day.

KPop Demon Hunters, Weapons, and Sinners are a triple threat

Announced over an extended period, this year’s winners (so far) include several of my personal favorites of 2025, including KPop Demon Hunters for Best Animated Film, Zach Cregger’s Weapons, with Amy Madigan taking home the Best Supporting Actress award, and Sinners, which won Best Cinematography, thanks to the talents of Autumn Durald Arkapaw.

Benicio Del Toro picks up his second win since 2000’s Traffic

Benicio Del Toro earned his second New York Film Critics award after winning Best Actor in 2000 for Steven Soderbergh’s Traffic. Today, he goes home with the Best Supporting Actor award for his stellar performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s crowd-pleasing dark comedy One Battle After Another.

Wagner Moura won the show’s Best Actor award for his performance in the Kleber Mendonça Filho-directed political thriller The Secret Agent, which also won the prize for Best International Film. My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow snagged the award for Best Non-Fiction Film, with Carson Lund’s Eephus earning the fest’s First Film award.

Taking home the prize for Best Screenplay is Chris Bumbray’s favorite film of the year, Marty Supreme, from Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein. You can check out Chris’ review of Marty Supremer here. In the Best Director category, Jafar Panahi won the prize for his film, It Was Just an Accident, which explores the consequences of a minor mishap triggering a chain reaction of escalating problems. Additionally, Rose Byrne won the award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Linda in the Mary Bronstein-directed dark comedy If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

Finally, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another won the award for Best Film!

You can see the complete list of winners below:

Film: One Battle After Another

Director: Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Actor: Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent.

Actress: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Supporting Actor: Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan, Weapons

Screenplay: Marty Supreme by Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein

Animated Film: KPop Demon Hunters

Cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw for Sinners.

Non-Fiction Film: My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow

International Film: The Secret Agent

First Film: Carson Lund’s Eephus.

Student Prizes: London Xhudo (Undergraduate, NYU) and Tan Zhiyuan (Graduate, The New School)

Special Prizes: Museum of Moving Image, Screen Slate