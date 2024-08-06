Nicolas Cage almost rode again as the Ghost Rider in Deadpool & Wolverine

Among the bevy of superhero cameos and character variants, Ryan Reynolds reveals that Nicolas Cage’s Johnny Blaze had also been discussed.

By
deadpool, ghost rider

In the many multiverse stories that the Marvel Cinematic Universe can partake in, Deadpool is one character who can truly be unhinged with his elements as the character’s nature always involves breaking the fourth wall for the sake of humor. The latest moneymaker in the universe, Deadpool & Wolverine, is demonstrating that to a great degree as fans are treated to a variety of cameo appearances that play both for humor as well as a meta commentary for their time as a franchise in their own universe.

Now that the film has been out for weeks, those involved with the movie have shown their appreciation for the opportunity to revisit fan favorites or finally give closure to those characters, thanks to the power of producer and star Ryan Reynolds. Collider got a chance to question both Reynolds and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy on the cameos that didn’t get to make the movie. They asked the director and star if Nicolas Cage’s Johnny Blaze from the movie Ghost Rider was ever discussed to make an appearance. Reynolds uncharacteristically kept his response brief as he replied, “Yes,” adding that things “came to a conversation for sure. Yeah, but no.”

Along with the other superhero cameos in the film, the multiverse angle also brought in a large number of Deadpool variants, which included Nicepool, Ladypool, Dogpool and Kidpool. It was recently revealed that Walker Scobell nearly played the role of Kidpool in the film according to Shawn Levy. “If Walker Scobell had stopped evolving right before puberty, he absolutely would’ve been Kidpool,” Levy told Entertainment Weekly. “It was his dream. Ryan and I reached out to him once we realized he was now going to be too old, both too tall and with his voice too low. Puberty is what it is, and all the Hollywood dreams in the world can’t stop it. So we did call Walker and explain why he couldn’t be Kidpool, and he was completely understanding.“

Scobell played a younger version of Ryan Reynolds’ character in The Adam Project, and his love of Deadpool was no secret. He even effortlessly recited a foul-mouthed monologue from the movie. Kidpool ended up being voiced by Reynolds and Blake Lively’s 7-year-old daughter, Inez.

Source: Collider
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
Ryan Reynolds, his mom, and Hugh Jackman grill Blake Lively’s new co-star, Brandon Sklenar, about his wicked intentions
Exclusive featurette clip promotes the home video release of the hit romantic comedy Anyone but You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell
The Running Man: Sydney Sweeney will not be co-starring with Glen Powell despite rumors
Ryan Reynolds praises Dafne Keen’s X-23 as the light shining on the “big beating heart” of Deadpool & Wolverine
panic room blu-ray
From Dogma to Panic Room: more hard-to-find movies (keep your DVDs)
View All

About the Author

1776 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Nicolas Cage News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles