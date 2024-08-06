Nicolas Cage almost rode again as the Ghost Rider in Deadpool & Wolverine

In the many multiverse stories that the Marvel Cinematic Universe can partake in, Deadpool is one character who can truly be unhinged with his elements as the character’s nature always involves breaking the fourth wall for the sake of humor. The latest moneymaker in the universe, Deadpool & Wolverine, is demonstrating that to a great degree as fans are treated to a variety of cameo appearances that play both for humor as well as a meta commentary for their time as a franchise in their own universe.

Now that the film has been out for weeks, those involved with the movie have shown their appreciation for the opportunity to revisit fan favorites or finally give closure to those characters, thanks to the power of producer and star Ryan Reynolds. Collider got a chance to question both Reynolds and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy on the cameos that didn’t get to make the movie. They asked the director and star if Nicolas Cage’s Johnny Blaze from the movie Ghost Rider was ever discussed to make an appearance. Reynolds uncharacteristically kept his response brief as he replied, “Yes,” adding that things “came to a conversation for sure. Yeah, but no.”

Along with the other superhero cameos in the film, the multiverse angle also brought in a large number of Deadpool variants, which included Nicepool, Ladypool, Dogpool and Kidpool. It was recently revealed that Walker Scobell nearly played the role of Kidpool in the film according to Shawn Levy. “If Walker Scobell had stopped evolving right before puberty, he absolutely would’ve been Kidpool,” Levy told Entertainment Weekly. “It was his dream. Ryan and I reached out to him once we realized he was now going to be too old, both too tall and with his voice too low. Puberty is what it is, and all the Hollywood dreams in the world can’t stop it. So we did call Walker and explain why he couldn’t be Kidpool, and he was completely understanding.“

Scobell played a younger version of Ryan Reynolds’ character in The Adam Project, and his love of Deadpool was no secret. He even effortlessly recited a foul-mouthed monologue from the movie. Kidpool ended up being voiced by Reynolds and Blake Lively’s 7-year-old daughter, Inez.