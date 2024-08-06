Deadpool & Wolverine: Walker Scobell would have played Kidpool if not for one little thing

When rumours first emerged that the Deadpool Corps would be appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine, fans naturally thought Walker Scobell would be a shoo-in for Kidpool, but it didn’t happen. According to director Shawn Levy, Scobell would have had the role if it weren’t for one little thing: puberty.

“ If Walker Scobell had stopped evolving right before puberty, he absolutely would’ve been Kidpool, ” Levy told Entertainment Weekly. “ It was his dream. Ryan and I reached out to him once we realized he was now going to be too old, both too tall and with his voice too low. Puberty is what it is, and all the Hollywood dreams in the world can’t stop it. So we did call Walker and explain why he couldn’t be Kidpool, and he was completely understanding. “

Scobell played a younger version of Ryan Reynolds’ character in The Adam Project, and his love of Deadpool was no secret. He even effortlessly recited a foul-mouthed monologue from the movie. While it’s a shame he couldn’t play Kidpool in Deadpool & Wolverine, he has been busy starring in Percy Jackson & the Olympians, which has been renewed for a second season. Kidpool was voiced by Reynolds and Blake Lively’s 7-year-old daughter, Inez.

Taking place six years after the events of the last movie, Deadpool & Wolverine finds Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) toiling away in civilian life with his days as Deadpool behind him. But when his homeworld faces an existential threat, he must suit up once again and convince a reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help save his universe. In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Rob Delany, Stefan Kapičić, and more.