Nicolas Cage has had “discussions” about joining Star Trek

While Star Wars may not be his bag, Nicolas Cage is still as eager as ever to join the crew of the USS Enterprise for a Star Trek outing.

Nicolas Cage recently told Screen Rant that some discussion has taken place but there is still a ways to go before he can join the Star Trek franchise. “There were a couple of phone calls. I don’t know, I’d have to see a script. It would have to be something that I could really add my flavor to; have some pop and some spark. I wouldn’t want to just do anything, because I have so much love for the franchise.”

As far as what his biggest draw to the world of Star Trek is, Cage went with one of the most iconic ships in sci-fi history. “I want to be on the Enterprise. Ideally, I’d have to be on the Enterprise in some capacity. I don’t want to be floating in space on a satellite! I want to be on the bridge, but they have to bring it to me.” But would Paramount ever pull the phaser trigger to get Cage on board?

Nicolas Cage has been open about his love of Star Trek before, and while he didn’t name his son Spock, he has shown appreciation for the numerous iterations of the franchise, equally championing both William Shatner and Chris Pine. Star Trek 4 (no, not that one…) has been stewing for quite some time now, with news coming just last month that a prequel movie is now moving forward with Andor’s Toby Haynes. Cage actually joining up does seem more like a pipe dream but one can at least hope that this would be the perfect opportunity for him to make his Star Trek hopes happen.

Nicolas Cage’s sci-fi output can definitely be hit and miss, but the guy has an apparent love of the genre that studios should take advantage of, especially when it comes to Star Trek. Obviously Cage is ready to boldly go where no man has gone before, but would the fans actively support it?

