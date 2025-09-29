Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have split after almost 20 years of marriage

According to TMZ, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have split after nearly twenty years of marriage. The pair share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who are now 17 and 14 years old, respectively. Kidman also has two adopted children, Isabella and Connor, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

The outlet has reported that the couple has been living apart “ since the beginning of summer. ” They add that the split is one-sided, with Kidman not wanting to end the marriage. One source said Urban “ has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home. “

Urban has been on his High and Alive World Tour since May, and Kidman has been filming Practical Magic 2 with Sandra Bullock. Production on the sequel wrapped earlier this month.

Susanne Bier (Bird Box) is directing the Practical Magic sequel from a screenplay co-written by Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the original, and Georgia Pritchett (Succession). In addition to Kidman and Bullock, the sequel will see Diane Wiest and Stockard Channing returning as Aunt Jet and Aunt Frances, respectively. New additions to the cast include Lee Pace (Foundation), Joey King (The Act), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle), and Solly McLeod (The Dead Don’t Hurt).