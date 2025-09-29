Pop Culture

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have split after almost 20 years of marriage

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, splitNicole Kidman, Keith Urban, split

According to TMZ, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have split after nearly twenty years of marriage. The pair share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who are now 17 and 14 years old, respectively. Kidman also has two adopted children, Isabella and Connor, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

The outlet has reported that the couple has been living apart “since the beginning of summer.” They add that the split is one-sided, with Kidman not wanting to end the marriage. One source said Urban “has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home.

Related
Reese Witherspoon is excited to reunite with the cast of Big Little Lies

Urban has been on his High and Alive World Tour since May, and Kidman has been filming Practical Magic 2 with Sandra Bullock. Production on the sequel wrapped earlier this month.

Susanne Bier (Bird Box) is directing the Practical Magic sequel from a screenplay co-written by Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the original, and Georgia Pritchett (Succession). In addition to Kidman and Bullock, the sequel will see Diane Wiest and Stockard Channing returning as Aunt Jet and Aunt Frances, respectively. New additions to the cast include Lee Pace (Foundation), Joey King (The Act), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle), and Solly McLeod (The Dead Don’t Hurt).

Producer Denise Di Novi has previously teased that the sequel will honour the original movie and not try to reinvent the wheel. “I think the big mistake people make with sequels is when they kind of want to reinvent the wheel and be totally original and surprise people that it’s different or whatever. (We get) how important the first movie is to so many people, women in particular, and we want to honor that for sure,” Di Novi said. “There’s a joyousness to that movie, and there’s such beautiful themes of sisterhood and family and acceptance, tolerance, love. Just the title that Alice Hoffman, the amazing author, thought of that’s now become part of the vernacular of Practical Magic is that there’s magic in daily life, in love, in family, in sisterhood. It’s magical, and we all have our gifts, and women have very particular and specific gifts. We really want to honor all of that.Practical Magic 2 is set to debut on September 18, 2026.

Source: TMZ
Tags:

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,222 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Nicole Kidman News

See More

Latest Pop News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

The Best Cynthia Rothrock Movies

Posted 4 days ago
Cynthia Rothrock is one of the best movie martial artists of all time. We pay tribute to "Lady Dragon" by counting down her best movies.