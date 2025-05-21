Practical Magic 2: Joey King joins Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in the cast

Last year, it was officially announced that Warner Bros. is moving forward with a sequel to the 1998 film Practical Magic , with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reprising the roles of sister witches Sally and Gillian Owens. Producer Denise Di Novi has promised that the sequel, which is aiming for a September 18, 2026 theatrical release, will honor the original and not attempt to reinvent the wheel – and now, Variety reports that the first cast member other than Bullock and Kidman has just signed on. Joey King (The Kissing Booth) has been cast in Practical Magic 2 as the daughter of Bullock’s character.

King and Bullock were both in the cast of the 2022 action film Bullet Train, and King played Kidman’s daughter in the Netflix rom-com A Family Affair just last year.

Based on a novel by Alice Hoffman and directed by Griffin Dunne from a screenplay by Robin Swicord, Akiva Goldsman, and Adam Brooks, Practical Magic revolves around two witch sisters, Sally Owens (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman), who live in a small town alongside their eccentric Aunt Frances (Stockard Channing). As the sisters attempt to practice their craft, they face closed-minded prejudice and a curse that threatens to prevent them from ever finding lasting love. The curse dictates that whoever falls in love with one of the sisters dies an untimely death. Sally and Gillian live separate lives with different approaches to their magical gifts. Sally chooses to live quietly, while Gillian is a wild child who flaunts her abilities. When the sisters accidentally kill Gillian’s violent partner, Jimmy Angelov (Goran Visnjic), a string of supernatural events unfold, sending the duo into a race to undo a family curse.

Akiva Goldsman is writing the script for Practical Magic 2. Plot details haven’t been revealed yet, but Hoffman has given the filmmakers plenty of source material to work with: the Practical Magic novel has two prequels (The Rules of Magic and Magic Lessons) and a sequel (The Book of Magic).

Susanne Bier, who directed Bullock in Netflix’s Bird Box and worked with Kidman on HBO’s The Undoing and Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, is on board to direct the film, which is expected to go into production in London later this summer.

Are you looking forward to Practical Magic 2, and are you glad to hear that Joey King has joined the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.