Practical Magic 2 is officially being conjured, with deals to summon Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in the works

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo, the Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman classic Practical Magic is getting a number two! Warner Bros. casts a curious spell on the Monday news cycle and says it’s making a Practical Magic sequel with Bullock and Kidman in negotiations to return as the Owens sisters. The studio uses some of the original film’s ingredients by having Akiva Goldsman pen the script. Goldsman wrote the 1998 romantic fantasy with Robin Swicord and Adam Brooks. In addition to returning as the Owen sisters, Bullock and Kidman are expected to produce alongside Denise Di Novi. Details about the plot are still bubbling in a cauldron, with more information to follow as the project takes shape.

Based on Alice Hoffman’s 1996 novel and directed by Griffin Dunne, Practical Magic revolves around two witch sisters, Sally Owens (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman), who live in a small town alongside their eccentric Aunt Frances (Stockard Channing). As the sisters attempt to practice their craft, they face closed-minded prejudice and a curse that threatens to prevent them from ever finding lasting love. The curse dictates that whoever falls in love with one of the sisters dies an untimely death. Rough.

Sally and Gillian live separate lives with different approaches to their magical gifts. Sally chooses to live quietly, while Gillian is a wild child who flaunts her abilities. When the sisters accidentally kill Gillian’s violent partner, Jimmy Angelov (Goran Visnjic), a string of supernatural events unfold, sending the duo into a race to undo a family curse.

Practical Magic grossed $68M at the worldwide box office. The choice to revisit the property and launch production on Practical Magic 2 is curious. This announcement seems to come out of nowhere, but maybe that’s the ideal way for this sequel to happen. Bullock and Kidman are superstars, and Practical Magic has become a cult favorite. I know plenty of people who will be excited to hear that Practical Magic 2 is in the works, especially if Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return.

