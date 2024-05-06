Keanu Reeves & Sandra Bullock want to reunite for Speed 3: “We’d freakin’ knock it out of the park”

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock say that they’re game to reunite for Speed 3: “We’d freakin’ knock it out of the park!”

Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves, Speed 3

It’s been thirty years since Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock starred alongside one another in Jan de Bont’s classic action thriller Speed, but the pair are game to reunite for Speed 3.

During a joint interview on the 50 MPH podcast, Reeves and Bullock expressed a willingness to return for Speed 3. “I mean, you know — we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park,” Reeves said. Given the success of the first movie, the studio was keen to get a sequel off the ground, but only Bullock returned for Speed 2: Cruise Control, which was a notorious bomb in just about every respect.

Will Speed 3 actually happen? Who knows, but even if it doesn’t, the two actors are aware that they share a special chemistry and would love to work together again. “There’s no formula. It just is,” Bullock said. “Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera. Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?” Reeves added, “It does feel like there is a siren call to it, like there’s something that wasn’t done. I would love to work with you again before our eyes close.

Bullock has previously admitted that she was still embarrassed by Speed 2. “I have one [that] no one came around to and I’m still embarrassed I was in. It’s called Speed 2,” Bullock said. “I’ve been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island.” Reeves was originally supposed to reprise his role for the sequel but wound up backing out due to the script. “At the time, I didn’t respond to the script,” Reeves said in 2021. “I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved ‘Speed,’ but an ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn’t right.” Jason Patric stepped in to replace Reeves as the male lead.

Would you like to see Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock reunite for Speed 3?

Source: 50 MPH Podcast
