Practical Magic 2: Nicole Kidman reunites with Sandra Bullock in first video from the set of the sequel

Production on Practical Magic 2 has officially begun, and Nicole Kidman posted a video from the set showing her sharing a hug with Sandra Bullock in front of a gravestone. Check it out below!

Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps, but the original 1998 movie followed sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, who are descended from a long line of witches and were raised by their aunts after their parents died from a family curse.

Susanne Bier (Bird Box) is directing from a screenplay co-written by Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the original, and Georgia Pritchett (Succession). In addition to Kidman and Bullock, the sequel will see Diane Wiest and Stockard Channing returning as Aunt Jet and Aunt Frances, respectively. New additions to the cast include Lee Pace (Foundation), Joey King (The Act), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle), and Solly McLeod (The Dead Don’t Hurt).

Unfortunately, Evan Rachel Wood will not be back. She played Kylie, Sally’s eldest daughter, in the original movie and although she was willing to return for the sequel, it looks like the production is going another way. “ I am getting asked about this a lot, so l’ll just clear it up now; I was not asked to come back and be in the Practical Magic sequel, ” Wood explained. “ l offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line. I was told they are recasting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters. “

Producer Denise Di Novi has previously teased that the sequel will honour the original movie and not try to reinvent the wheel. “ I think the big mistake people make with sequels is when they kind of want to reinvent the wheel and be totally original and surprise people that it’s different or whatever. (We get) how important the first movie is to so many people, women in particular, and we want to honor that for sure, ” Di Novi said. “ There’s a joyousness to that movie, and there’s such beautiful themes of sisterhood and family and acceptance, tolerance, love. Just the title that Alice Hoffman, the amazing author, thought of that’s now become part of the vernacular of Practical Magic is that there’s magic in daily life, in love, in family, in sisterhood. It’s magical, and we all have our gifts, and women have very particular and specific gifts. We really want to honor all of that. “

Although fans are obviously thrilled that the Owens sisters are returning, it is a little surprising. The original movie wasn’t actually a success upon release. It grossed just $68.3 million worldwide against a $75 million budget and received largely negative reviews. However, the film has developed a sizable cult following over the years, which has embraced its themes of family and sisterhood.

Practical Magic 2 is set to debut on September 18, 2026.