Night Comes: Alexander Ludwig joins Dafne Keen, Samantha Lorraine in Jay Hernandez horror thriller

Earlier this year, it was announced that actor Jay Hernandez, whose credits include Magnum P.I., Hostel, and Suicide Squad, would be making his feature directorial debut with with the survival horror thriller Night Comes , working from a screenplay he wrote with Jason Bourque and Nancy Isaak. At the time, it was said that the film would star Dafne Keen (Deadpool & Wolverine, Logan, Star Wars: The Acolyte) and Samantha Lorraine (Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, The Walking Dead). Now it has been revealed that Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games, Bad Boys for Life, Vikings) is also in the cast.

Coming our way from Impossible Dream Entertainment and the production and financing outfit Big Picture Cinema Group, Night Comes will unfold against the backdrop of a cataclysmic event that threatens to engulf humanity. Two sisters manage to escape the horror only find themselves thrust into a perilous struggle for survival, tasked with a mission that holds the fate of mankind in the balance. Drawing inspiration from genre-defining classics like Birdbox and The Descent, Night Comes promises to deliver a spine-chilling, edge-of-your-seat experience that will leave audiences breathless.

Impossible Dream Entertainment partners Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick are producing the film alongside Big Picture Cinema Group partners Jayce Barreiro and Jacky Lai. Hernandez and Keen serve as executive producers with Jared Zhang, Graem Luis, Jason Bourque, Joseph Tuck, Steve Read, and Matthew Chow. Big Picture Cinema Group is co-financing the movie with Versatile Media. The Exchange is handling worldwide sales and will be introducing the project to global distributors at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

Night Comes is expected to start filming in Vancouver sometime next month.

Big Picture Cinema Group President and Co-Founder Jayce Barreiro had this to say about the casting of Ludwig: “ Alexander has so much range and gravitas –its going to be fun for audiences to see the depths he goes to opposite Dafne and Samantha on this intense ride. “

Hernandez previously told Deadline, “ With Night Comes we have a chance to do two unique things simultaneously. We have a visually stunning exploration of genre, with edge of your seat action coupled with what I see to be a character study in a world where rules, gender roles and order no longer exist. And it’s a journey into how these two young women define sisterhood. “

Barriero said, “ From the first minute we read it, we were captivated by the world Night Comes brings people into, and the potential of a film so relentless and action-packed for its genre. Jay has such an amazing vision for this movie and Dafne and Samantha are the perfect duo to bring this to life in memorable, eventized fashion. “

Does Night Comes sound interesting to you? What do you think of Alexander Ludwig joining Dafne Keen and Samantha Lorraine in the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.