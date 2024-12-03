Interviews: Earth Abides star Alexander Ludwig and more discuss their MGM+ series

Based on the 1949 science fiction novel of the same name, Earth Abides is an anomaly in contemporary series set after the fall of society. In Earth Abides, there are no zombies, monsters, or aliens. This series focuses on humanity and society and what that means for the fate of the world when a plague wipes out mankind. With a short, six-episode series coming to screens, Earth Abides is unlike other series that take place after the end of the world.

Set in the present day, Earth Abides follows Ish (Alexander Ludwig), a man who is isolated from society when a plague descends and wipes out most of human life. As he struggles to find a way to survive on his own, Ish encounters Emma (Jessica Frances Dukes), followed by others who are immune to the disease. As the years pass and they form a new society, the leftover rules of the past come back to haunt them. With conflict brewing in the form of strangers and newcomers to their tribe, Ish and Emma must decide how they want to shape the new world: in the image of the old or a bold new direction.

I chatted with the cast and creators of the series about how it distinguishes itself from similar science fiction series. Star Alexander Ludwig talked about the challenge of playing the last man on Earth as well as aging over decades. Jessica Frances Dukes talked about how similar the character of Emma was and the chemistry she shared with her co-star. Aaron Tveit talked about playing a character different than his normal roles and his aspiration to be in a fantasy series. Executive producer Kearie Peak talked about the journey to bring the novel to screens as well as how they fit the massive narrative into limited episodes. Writer and showrunner Todd Komarnicki talked about the logistical challenges of telling a series like this on a budget as well as the great cast they had. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

Earth Abides premiered on December 1st on MGM+.