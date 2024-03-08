Night Shift clip and trailer preview Phoebe Tonkin thriller now in theatres and on VOD

Although Phoebe Tonkin was in the 2012 shark thriller Bait and the high profile 2022 flop Babylon, most viewers probably know her from her work in television: she has been on multiple episodes H2O: Just Add Water, Home and Away, The Secret Circle, The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Westworld, Safe Harbour, and more. I just finished watching a Netflix series she was in, Boy Swallows Universe, which I thought was pretty great. Now Tonkin has the lead role in a thriller called Night Shift , which just received a VOD and limited theatrical release today, courtesy of Quiver Distribution. To help you figure out whether or not Night Shift is a movie you’d like to see, we have a clip and the film’s trailer embedded above.

Written and directed by Paul China and Benjamin China, a.k.a. The China Brothers, Night Shift has the following synopsis: While working her first night shift at a remote motel, a young woman, Gwen Taylor (Phoebe Tonkin), begins to suspect that she is being followed by a dangerous character from her past. As the night progresses, Gwen’s isolation and safety, however, are made all the more worse when she starts to realize that the motel might also be haunted.

Tonkin is joined in the cast by Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Madison Hu (The Brothers Sun), Patrick Fischler (Happy!), Lauren Bowles (Veep), Christopher Denham (Billions), Connor Price (X Company), Jess Varley (Take Back the Night), and Tom Dang (The Sympathizer).

Night Shift was produced by Eric B. Fleischman, Maurice Fadida, John Hodges, Bradley Pilz, and Dennis Rainaldi.

I was impressed by Phoebe Tonkin’s performance in Boy Swallows Universe and I’m always looking for a good thriller to watch, so I’m totally on board to check out Night Shift.

For those in the L.A. area: the Lumiere Cinema in Beverly Hills is holding a special screening of Night Shift tonight at 8:45pm, with The China Brothers, Phoebe Tonkin, and Lamorne Morris in attendance for a post-screening Q&A. Tickets are available HERE.